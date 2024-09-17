Mark Thorogood Joins MSIG USA as Head of Reinsurance to Lead Strategic Expansion Efforts

"Mark's leadership will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our reinsurance capabilities and stay well-positioned to navigate market shifts while delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners," said MSIG USA CEO Peter McKenna. Post this

"We are excited to have Mark join our leadership team," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "His wealth of experience in reinsurance, along with his strong track record of fostering relationships with global reinsurers, makes him an excellent addition to the organization. Mark's leadership will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our reinsurance capabilities and advance our strategic goals."

Thorogood brings more than 25 years of reinsurance experience to MSIG USA. Prior to this appointment, he served as Senior Vice President and Ceded Reinsurance Director at Sompo International, where he was responsible for overseeing the group's global reinsurance strategy, including key treaty negotiations and managing a significant portfolio of reinsurance placements. His career also includes senior positions at Zurich Re and Alea London, Ltd., where he gained extensive experience in both assumed and ceded reinsurance operations across various markets.

Peter McKenna added, "Mark's deep understanding of the reinsurance industry will significantly enhance our ability to stay aligned with the rapidly evolving global insurance landscape. His proactive approach to managing reinsurance strategies will ensure that MSIG USA remains agile and well-positioned to navigate market shifts while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA refers to certain US underwriting and service subsidiaries of MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH") and their manager Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. With Class 15, A+ ratings, MSIG USA utilizes the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Our nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables us to provide responsive and personalized service for our clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

