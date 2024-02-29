Mark Watkins Enhances His Celebrated Saxophone Quartet with "FOUR + Six," to Be Released March 29 on Jazz Hang Records

FOUR, the saxophone quartet founded nearly 20 years ago by esteemed reed player, composer, and educator Mark Watkins, has played with a rhythm section, fronted various ensembles large and small, and hooked up with other saxophone foursomes. But their new album "FOUR + Six" is the first time Watkins's group has recorded with a traditional rhythm section PLUS brass PLUS guitar; the chemistry could hardly be livelier.
RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Watkins envelops his long-running saxophone quartet in lush, billowing textures on "FOUR + Six," the band's deliriously tuneful sixth album, set for a March 29 release on Jazz Hang Records. Watkins augments the core quartet of himself (soprano and tenor saxes), Sandon Mayhew (tenor sax), Ray Smith (alto sax), and Jon Gudmundson (baritone sax) with Corey Christiansen (guitar); a three-piece rhythm section of Justin Nielsen (piano), Braun Khan (bass), and Kobie Watkins (no relation, drums); and the esteemed Gardner brothers, Derrick (trumpet) and Vincent (trombone).
While the saxophone quartet FOUR goes back more than 20 years, the roots of this particular collaboration lie in the turbulent year of 2020, when Derrick Gardner was forced to cancel a performance at the Brigham Young University-Idaho (where Watkins has been director of jazz studies since 1999) annual jazz festival. With the reinstatement of the festival in 2022 and the re-inviting of Derrick Gardner—as well as his trombonist brother and drummer Watkins—Watkins took the opportunity to formulate this build-out of the original FOUR.
"I love composing for a cappella saxophone quartet but have often been intrigued by the possibility of including a trumpet, a trombone, and a rhythm section in my compositions," writes Watkins in the album's liner notes. "These instruments add color and variety to the quartet without creating the weight of a big band."
The broadened sonic palette of "FOUR + Six" demands a broad stylistic palette too, and on this Watkins delivers. The album's seven tracks (all Watkins originals) include the New Orleans pastiche "On Any Given Day in Summer," the angular post-bop "The Executioner Is Looking Away," the gentle ballad "Against My Desire to Imagine," and the Third Stream–inspired "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow and Forever."
But a recording packed with so many superb musicians can't simply be a composer's vehicle, and "FOUR + Six"'s soloists appropriately shine. Christiansen, Nielsen, Mayhew, and Vincent Gardner each take a bravura turn on the terse Latin "Shouldn'a Did That," while the brothers find themselves featured in "Without Another Word" (which also includes solos by Khan and Mark Watkins on soprano). "There's so much talent in this band," Watkins notes. "We were able to go off in all kinds of directions." Which, of course, was "FOUR + Six"'s intention all along.
Mark Watkins was born May 29, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up on classical, country, and rock & roll records as the family moved from place to place across the country. Partially blind since birth (and today fully blind), he struggled with the disability and attendant prejudice both in and out of school—but not enough to keep him away from the music he loved.
Watkins earned a bachelor's degree in saxophone performance from Brigham Young University in 1988, followed by a doctorate in woodwind performance from Indiana University. Though his concentration in both cases was in classical music, at IU Watkins encountered the legendary jazz educator David Baker, with whom he studied to earn a minor in jazz studies.
Originally, Watkins's vision of a saxophone quartet was a classical ensemble, which he realized while teaching at North Dakota State University in the late '90s. But when a colleague suggested that they investigate some jazz tunes, the Hard-Bop Saxophone Quartet was born.
Watkins has been a jazz musician ever since, taking the job of director of Jazz Studies at BYU-I in 2001 and remaining there until 2022. At the university's seat of Rexburg, Idaho, he created the sax quartet FOUR, who recorded their debut album "With Friends Like These; in 2006. Five other albums followed, of which "FOUR + Six" is the latest.
In addition to his performance, Watkins is an accomplished scholar of his instrument and the author of many books on the subject. One of these, 2018's "From the Inside Out: An In-Depth Resource for the Development of Saxophone Sound," has been widely hailed as a landmark and comprehensive study of the human physiology behind playing the saxophone.
