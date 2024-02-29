Mark Watkins Enhances His Celebrated Saxophone Quartet with "FOUR + Six," to Be Released March 29 on Jazz Hang Records

I love composing for a cappella saxophone quartet but have often been intrigued by the possibility of including a trumpet, a trombone, and a rhythm section in my compositions. These instruments add color and variety to the quartet without creating the weight of a big band. Post this

"I love composing for a cappella saxophone quartet but have often been intrigued by the possibility of including a trumpet, a trombone, and a rhythm section in my compositions," writes Watkins in the album's liner notes. "These instruments add color and variety to the quartet without creating the weight of a big band."

The broadened sonic palette of "FOUR + Six" demands a broad stylistic palette too, and on this Watkins delivers. The album's seven tracks (all Watkins originals) include the New Orleans pastiche "On Any Given Day in Summer," the angular post-bop "The Executioner Is Looking Away," the gentle ballad "Against My Desire to Imagine," and the Third Stream–inspired "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow and Forever."

But a recording packed with so many superb musicians can't simply be a composer's vehicle, and "FOUR + Six"'s soloists appropriately shine. Christiansen, Nielsen, Mayhew, and Vincent Gardner each take a bravura turn on the terse Latin "Shouldn'a Did That," while the brothers find themselves featured in "Without Another Word" (which also includes solos by Khan and Mark Watkins on soprano). "There's so much talent in this band," Watkins notes. "We were able to go off in all kinds of directions." Which, of course, was "FOUR + Six"'s intention all along.

Mark Watkins was born May 29, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up on classical, country, and rock & roll records as the family moved from place to place across the country. Partially blind since birth (and today fully blind), he struggled with the disability and attendant prejudice both in and out of school—but not enough to keep him away from the music he loved.

Watkins earned a bachelor's degree in saxophone performance from Brigham Young University in 1988, followed by a doctorate in woodwind performance from Indiana University. Though his concentration in both cases was in classical music, at IU Watkins encountered the legendary jazz educator David Baker, with whom he studied to earn a minor in jazz studies.

Originally, Watkins's vision of a saxophone quartet was a classical ensemble, which he realized while teaching at North Dakota State University in the late '90s. But when a colleague suggested that they investigate some jazz tunes, the Hard-Bop Saxophone Quartet was born.

Watkins has been a jazz musician ever since, taking the job of director of Jazz Studies at BYU-I in 2001 and remaining there until 2022. At the university's seat of Rexburg, Idaho, he created the sax quartet FOUR, who recorded their debut album "With Friends Like These; in 2006. Five other albums followed, of which "FOUR + Six" is the latest.

In addition to his performance, Watkins is an accomplished scholar of his instrument and the author of many books on the subject. One of these, 2018's "From the Inside Out: An In-Depth Resource for the Development of Saxophone Sound," has been widely hailed as a landmark and comprehensive study of the human physiology behind playing the saxophone.

