Mark Your Calendar for the Planning Your Profits Summit: May 22-23, 2024

Financial professionals including CPAs, Accountants, Bookkeepers, CFOs, Financial Advisors, Certified Financial Planner Professionals and Insurance Agents will delve into strategies that will reshape their approach to client acquisition, networking, and overall business expansion. "We know that the client acquisition pathways require more targeted outreach and this 2 day virtual event will provide attendees with the right strategies for maximum impact", said Host, Cameo Roberson. We're here to provide best fit strategies that attendees can use immediately.

Having worked with hundreds of RIA firms, Cameo Roberson has organized a stellar lineup of experts to bring the heat to this years' summit. Building know, like and trust currency is very important in the financial services space. Many firms can contribute their organic growth through the number of referrals they've received, and this summit will highlight best fit strategies that have taken into account the 'noisy' landscape we're living in. Getting the attention of prospective clients is taking longer and this event will give attendees the upper hand in effective client acquisition.

Featuring 10 expert speakers in the financial services space, here's a glimpse of what attendees can expect to gain:

WIN Prospective Clients:

Unlock the secrets to consistently winning prospective clients.

IMPACT Networking Partners:

Build stronger relationships and elevate your Know, Like, and Trust Factor to strengthen your referability.

NORMALIZE Referral Sharing:

Foster a culture of seamless referral sharing within your professional network.

GROW Your Business:

Discover proven frameworks to amplify your networking, sales, and marketing efforts ensuring sustained growth and heightened recurring revenue.

Featured Speakers and Sessions:

The summit will feature an esteemed lineup of industry experts, each delivering invaluable insights tailored to empower attendees on their journey to success:

Cameo Roberson, Atlas Park Consulting (Host):

Becoming A Connection Catalyst: Strategies for Building and Leveraging a Powerful Network

Brent Carnduff, CEO Advisor Rankings:

Content that Ranks! How to Build Your Practice Through SEO

Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, Founder, KBK Wealth Connection:

How to Shift Your Mindset, Boost Your Confidence, and Close More Sales

Brittany Young, Founder, Wealthy Brittany:

Money Matters, Emotions Matter More: The Power of Emotional Intelligence in Finance

Donnie Bryant, CEO:

The I.N.V.S.T. Method for Getting More Clients with Email

Patricia De Fonte, Esq, De Fonte Law:

You Cannot Be Your Client's Only Advisor

Michael Reynolds, Elevation Financial:

How to Build a Weekly Content Marketing Machine

Susan Danzig, CEO:

Future-Proof Your Business: Strategies to Elevate Your Marketing and Conversions in 2024 and Beyond

Rasheeda Frazier, CEO, Empowering Greatness:

Strategic Business Development: Pathways to Growth and Efficiency

Elisa Ellis, Founder, Turnkey Style:

Unlocking the Power of Style

How To Register:

Secure your spot at the Planning Your Profits Summit now by purchasing tickets at https://tickets.atlasparkco.com/

Don't miss out on this opportunity to supercharge your business growth and unlock the secrets to more money and higher revenue!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameo Roberson

[email protected]

https://atlasparkco.com/

About Atlas Park Consulting

Atlas Park Consulting is a Fractional COO & Business Strategy Agency for independent financial advisors, financial professionals and wealth management firms. Led by Cameo Roberson, the firm specializes in helping leaders create more time freedom, money freedom and better control over business operations. Featured in Financial Planning Magazine, Investment News, Investor's Business Daily, Lincoln Financial Group and XY Planning Network, Atlas Park Consulting is the premier resource to help teams destroy day to day chaos and restore operational balance. With over 15 years of RIA experience, Cameo and her team bring unparalleled expertise and insights to their clients, helping them achieve their business goals with confidence.

