Markable.ai Disrupts The $100 Billion Creator Economy With New Features

After college, she discovered her love for artificial intelligence. For seven years, Tang built financial high-frequency AI trading programs as a lead machine learning quantitative scientist. She left high-frequency trading to create Markable.ai upon noticing a huge gap in the market between e-commerce and digital content. This gap inspired her to develop AI technology to make all forms of visual digital content such as photos, videos, and livestream content immediately shoppable.

Originally, the company was on a mission to create a visual search feature that used artificial intelligence to recognize the products that creators were using in their content. Over time, however, the mission pivoted and the company wanted to achieve a bigger goal—creating a one-stop shop for creators to maximize their investment on social media

The company decided to focus on creating a social commerce infrastructure once Tang noticed a problem within creators' comment sections. As a frequent social media user, she would often comment on creators' posts asking where she could buy the products used in the video. However, she rarely received a response.

"This is when I realized that the social media commerce market is incredibly inefficient," said Joy Tang, CEO and founder of Markable.ai. "It's obvious that creators spend a ton of time developing content that entices people to buy various products. However, there's no way for the creators to even link the products or respond automatically once a person comments."

With Markable.ai, creators now have access to a full-service app that includes Amazon boards, native shops, and Shoppable integrations with their latest content and Deep Links. Deep Links allow followers to click on a link that opens a retailer's app, instead of opening their site through a browser. This is important because followers can now complete checkout immediately, without the need for remembering passwords and logging in. By using Deep Links, creators can generate up to triple their sales.

Not only can creators potentially triple their sales with Deep Links, but they can also improve sales up to 40% through the company's Auto-Updating Bio Link feature. With this new feature, creators have access to a Shoppable website where they can post their products for sale. This Auto-Updating Bio Link will also automatically update creators' social content so they can showcase their latest and best-selling products without doing any work. Now, instead of creators wasting time manually posting updates and linking to products on their social media stories, this feature will auto-update their content.

Along with creators not having the proper infrastructure to link products, they also don't have the time to respond to thousands of comments or manage their websites. Again, Markable.ai has a solution. The company's new Comment Bot feature will answer followers' comments instantly and send them a direct message with the link to the product they want to learn more about. By providing this structure to creators they have a greater opportunity to make connections with their followers—increasing brand awareness, trust, and communication.

Another benefit of using Markable.ai's Comment Bot is that it directly sends followers enhanced product links via direct message. Other bots on the market send simple and standard text-only product links, which can make people feel suspicious or wary of clicking on the link. Markable.ai's Comment Bot, however, sends beautiful product links with images and content. With these image links, followers are sent boards with product images that directly link to the merchandise.

"There are approximately 50 million creators out there in the market," said Tang. "Our tools are integrated into our app automatically and work to potentially quintuple our creators' sales."

Accompanying these new app updates is another feature—the AI Product Recommendation Tool. With this tool, Markable automatically recommends top trending products for creators in the app, so they don't waste their time advertising products that won't sell. According to Markable's data and research, an average creator wastes approximately 90% of their time on creating content for niche products that most of their followers don't want.

Typically, creators must invest in Deep Links, comment bots, and their websites, but Markable.ai simplifies this. With the Markable app, creators receive their Auto-Updating Bio Link and comment bots for free—the company only charges for Deep Links. Markable.ai has a pay-per-use payment structure, charging $0.01 per Deep Link click. Each click usually generates $0.14-$0.25 in commission income for creators.

"Our goal is to help creators maximize their investment on social media and give them back a few hours of their day since they no longer have to worry about the tedious work of scrolling through comments. Now creators can focus on what they do best—creating engaging content," said Tang.

The company launched its Series A funding round on September 4th, 2023. The company has previously raised $15M in earlier funding rounds. Interested investors can learn more about the company here: https://www.markable.ai/.

Interested media professionals send interview inquiries to Joy Tang here.

Markable.ai is the one-stop AI infrastructure for US social commerce. The Markable.ai leadership team (MIT alum, Gold Medal in Mathematics, ex-Tiktok, ex-Weibo) has deep tech and domain expertise in video commerce and social media advertising. Their core visual AI technology is already patented in the US and Japan.

You can download the Markable.ai app here.

