Markacy hires Ryan Mason, former BCG Principal, as President & COO

An award-winning marketing consulting & advertising agency based in New York City, Markacy is the market leader in delivering financial results for clients through marketing, media, and design.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Mason joins Markacy from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he served as North America leader of the Digital Growth practice inside its tech and digital unit, BCG X. During his tenure at BCG Ryan helped Consumer, Health Care, and Private Equity clients maximize growth outcomes and transform their marketing and commercial operations. Ryan is a proven and effective General Manager with prior experience operating a DTC E-commerce Business Unit at Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) where he drove profitable growth for multi-brand beverage portfolios. Ryan started his career in digital media and ad-tech and has held leadership positions at VaynerMedia and SocialCode. Ryan holds an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and BA in Economics from The University Of Michigan.