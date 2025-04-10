Markacy hires Ryan Mason, former BCG Principal, as President & COO

An award-winning marketing consulting & advertising agency based in New York City, Markacy is the market leader in delivering financial results for clients through marketing, media, and design.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Mason joins Markacy from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he served as North America leader of the Digital Growth practice inside its tech and digital unit, BCG X. During his tenure at BCG Ryan helped Consumer, Health Care, and Private Equity clients maximize growth outcomes and transform their marketing and commercial operations. Ryan is a proven and effective General Manager with prior experience operating a DTC E-commerce Business Unit at Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) where he drove profitable growth for multi-brand beverage portfolios. Ryan started his career in digital media and ad-tech and has held leadership positions at VaynerMedia and SocialCode. Ryan holds an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and BA in Economics from The University Of Michigan.
"I am thrilled to be joining Markacy as we embark on our next phase of growth. I look forward to working with our existing clients, expanding services to new clients, and advancing our efforts to transform marketing into a profit center for businesses of all sizes." Ryan Mason, President & COO at Markacy (Linkedin).
Ryan is focused on helping Markacy scale its go-to-market strategy, grow its client base, and expand service offerings into areas like holistic marketing measurement and analytics. He has been living in Manhattan for over 11 years and considers it home.
"Ryan has been an advisor to Markacy for years, and we could not be more excited to have him onboard. Markacy is dedicated to bringing the best minds to our clients, and Ryan's leadership and experience will help us continue to produce market-leading results. " Chris Jones, Co-Founder at Markacy.
Media Contact
Tucker Matheson, Markacy, 1 7819749936, [email protected], https://www.markacy.com/
SOURCE Markacy
Share this article