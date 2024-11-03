Market 32/Price Chopper Introduces 'Thanksgiving of Free'

"As we approach this holiday season, our commitment to our customers and communities has never been stronger," said Blaine Bringhurst, Market 32/Price Chopper president. Post this

Free to Save Faster and Celebrate Big

In an unprecedented move, Market 32/Price Chopper is making it easier than ever to pile up points with a holiday multiplier event— inviting customers to double, triple, or quadruple points earned on almost every purchase from now through December 24, 2024. Using Market 32/Price Chopper's AdvantEdge Rewards program, customers can earn and convert points into savings and redeem them on everything including a free turkey, sides, desserts, or the whole meal and even the floral centerpiece.

Weekly specials, bonus point opportunities on select products, additional multipliers on gift card purchases, and everyday low pricing through the end of the year all work together to help families save and celebrate big.

Free to Indulge in the Most Memorable Holiday Meal

Determined to prove that those who seek value don't have to sacrifice on quality, Market 32/Price Chopper's ad circular, displays, and shelves will be brimming with freshly harvested produce, Grade A turkeys, succulent hams, Certified Angus Beef (custom cut to order), quality seafood, freshly baked bread and pies, hand-cut specialty cheese, trusted national brands, highly rated Own Brands, a wide variety of craft beverages, and unique items that honor holiday traditions.

To further enhance the holiday shopping experience, Market 32/Price Chopper will be bringing in additional teammates to help provide professional expertise and friendly personalized service, as well as offering convenient online ordering for delivery or free pickup.

Free to Find Every Holiday Essential

Having served holiday traditions in the Northeast for more than 90 years, Market 32/Price Chopper is ready to provide everything customers need to create a memorable meal, from basics to seasonal staples, fresh baked goods, and floral centerpieces. Each store will feature a special display of over 30 hard-to-find items—including pie fillings, gravy enhancers, and candied fruit—so customers can easily locate every ingredient they need, especially for last-minute shopping.

Key holiday items will be organized by intuitive product adjacencies, such as stuffing and gravy near the turkeys, to streamline the shopping experience and make it simple to check off every item on the list.

Free to Feast with Family for $50 or Less

Starting November 17, customers can use their AdvantEdge Reward card savings to enjoy a full family dinner for eight — including a Grade A 16lb turkey and 15 holiday meal essentials like stuffing, potatoes, and pies — for under $50 dollars (see attached list). If they rack up enough points during the holiday multiplier event, the meal can be entirely free!

For those looking to spend less time on preparations, spice up any gathering, or take a break from leftovers, Market 32/Price Chopper's deli and food service departments offer an array of delicious platters and ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat foods so customers can focus on what matters most: maximizing moments with family and friends.

Free to Give Thanks in Your Community

In its year-round effort to alleviate food insecurity, Market 32/Price Chopper supports holiday meal events and turkey giveaways for those in need across its six-state footprint. From November 10, 2024, to January 4, 2025, customers can join this mission by purchasing—or converting AdvantEdge points for—$10 pre-packaged bags filled with PICS items, which will be donated to local food pantries.

"As we approach this holiday season, our commitment to our customers and communities has never been stronger," said Bringhurst. "We are humbled to be at the heart of so many gatherings and privileged to bring our high-quality selection, tremendous value, and dedicated service—both in and outside the store—to the table."

About Market 32/ Price Chopper

Based in Schenectady, NY, Market 32/Price Chopper operates 130 Market 32 and Price Chopper supermarkets, including one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting-edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

