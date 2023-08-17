Market Street Partners Unites with Smith + Howard to Expand Geographic Footprint

"The addition of MSP to our family of companies is a perfect fit, as we share similar values, visions and a dedication to providing high-quality, personalized service to our clients." Tweet this

"The addition of Market Street Partners to our family of companies is a perfect fit, as we share similar values, visions and the same dedication to providing high-quality, personalized service to our clients," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Smith + Howard. "With our firms united, we are expanding our footprint in the Southeast region while enhancing the breadth and depth of services we provide."

Market Street Partners will operate under the Smith + Howard name, and will continue to deliver the same high standard of service to existing clients and opportunities for its employees. Market Street Partners and staff will join Smith + Howard, with Kyle Bryant serving as Managing Partner of the Chattanooga office, ensuring the continuation of the close relationships built over the years with clients and throughout the Chattanooga community.

"Joining forces with Smith + Howard is an exciting chapter for our team and clients," said Kyle Bryant, Co-Founding Partner at MSP. "We look forward to bringing an enhanced array of resources and expertise to our clients, while maintaining the close relationships, personal touch and local presence that our clients value and deep engagement in our community."

Both Taylor and Bryant agreed that along with commonalities in services, industries and vision, the firms share very similar cultures. "When Smith + Howard launched our 10-year vision in 2020, the non-negotiable in that vision was our culture. It is core to who we are, and we will not sacrifice culture for the sake of growth. It was important for us to find a firm that shared that view," said Taylor. Bryant agrees, "Finding a firm who would provide us with additional resources, investment and technology was important, but even with each of those boxes checked, a culture match was the ultimate deciding factor. We're very confident that we have found the right firm in all respects."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination commented, "Smith + Howard is known nationally as one of the highest performing accounting and advisory firms in the country. They wanted their first deal to be a strong culture fit with a great firm in their geographic footprint, and that is exactly what happened here. Market Street Partners is one of Tennessee's youngest and fastest-growing firms, and they will be a welcome addition to S+H. My guess is this deal will serve as a springboard for other successful firms to join S+H."

Smith + Howard operates under an alternative practice structure. In that arrangement Smith + Howard, PC, a licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to its clients, while Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provides tax, accounting and advisory services to its clients.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a top tax, accounting and advisory firm serving businesses across the U.S. in the construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate and technology sectors. Along with traditional services, the firm offers sales and use tax, international tax consulting, enterprise risk services, SOC reporting, technology consulting and process automation, among other offerings through its family of companies. Smith + Howard is the brand name under which Smith + Howard PC and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC provide professional services. Wealth management services are provided through Smith + Howard Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser, and sales and use tax services are offered through Synexus Tax Solutions™, LLC. To learn more, visit http://www.smith-howard.com.

About Market Street Partners

Market Street Partners, PLLC based in Chattanooga, is an award-winning accounting firm offering personalized accounting and advisory solutions for businesses and individuals.

Media Contact

