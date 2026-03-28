Market Synergy Group Announces the Addition of Carrie Freeburg as Partner

"Carrie brings extensive industry experience, strong strategic leadership, and a forward‑thinking approach to this new role," said Lance Sparks, President of Market Synergy Group. Post this

With more than 20 years of relevant experience, Freeburg has built a reputation for turning complex concepts into innovative and easy-to-understand solutions for clients and advisors. In addition to her strategic approach to design and distribution, she is well known for her edgy marketing.

Prior to joining Market Synergy Group, Freeburg held a number of leadership positions and has been responsible for product development and marketing that created opportunities for her prior companies to lead in the industry. Throughout her career, she's developed more than 70 products at 10 different carriers, many of which have been top industry sellers and are still on the market today.

Freeburg lives in Overland Park, Kan., with her children, Owen and Anna, and her Bernese Mountain Dog, Coco. When not working, you can find her at a local sporting event or hiking in a national park.

ABOUT MARKET SYNERGY GROUP

At Market Synergy Group, we leverage research, innovation, a passion for problem-solving and unconventional thinking to identify consumer planning challenges before they arise. We partner with reputable carriers to design and develop market-leading solutions that address these needs and collaborate with an exclusive network of IMO member-owners and elite advisors to distribute them, generating meaningful results for the individuals and families they serve. It's this synergy — the interaction of multiple elements in a system to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of the individual elements — that sets us apart and propels our network to experience incremental success. Learn more at marketsynergy.net.

Media Contact

Ted Johnson, Market Synergy Group, 1 515-777-9143, [email protected], marketsynergy.net

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SOURCE Market Synergy Group