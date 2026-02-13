Market Synergy Group Appoints Amy Kniseley as Vice President of Institutional Sales

"Amy's background in institutional onboarding and relationship management aligns perfectly with our vision for long-term growth in the institutional market," said Jason Kestler, Head of Sales at Market Synergy Group Financial Distributors. Post this

"Amy's background in institutional onboarding and relationship management aligns perfectly with our vision for long-term growth in the institutional market," said Jason Kestler, Head of Sales at Market Synergy Group Financial Distributors. "Her experience and strategic mindset will help us deepen our partnerships and bring high-quality, differentiated solutions to firms looking to expand their annuity offerings."

Prior to joining Market Synergy Group, Kniseley served in senior business development and relationship management roles where she worked closely with broker-dealers, RIAs, and internal distribution teams. She is known for building scalable onboarding processes, strengthening partner engagement, and helping institutions deliver better outcomes for advisors and end clients.

"I am excited to join Market Synergy Group at a time of meaningful growth and innovation," said Kniseley. "The firm's commitment to institutional partners and exclusive product development creates a powerful opportunity to help advisors and firms better serve their clients."

With this appointment, Market Synergy Group reinforces its commitment to thoughtful growth through continued investment in the RILA marketplace at a time when growing demand for outcome-driven products distributed through institutional platforms is paramount. The firm is creating new pathways for distribution partners to benefit directly from this initiative through expanded access to new distribution opportunities, enhanced institutional relationships, and proprietary products designed specifically for third-party channels.

Media Contact

Ted Johnson, Market Synergy Group, 1 515-777-9143, [email protected], marketsynergy.net

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Market Synergy Group