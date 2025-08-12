MarketBeat Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

"We keep showing up, measuring what works, and doubling down on our proven growth strategies. What makes this recognition meaningful is that it reflects long-term momentum, not just a lucky year. We're building a business that lasts, not just one that grows fast." Post this

MarketBeat's sustained success demonstrates that geography doesn't limit digital ambition. From its Sioux Falls headquarters, the company has built a national financial media brand that reaches millions of investors daily.

"Our ten-year streak demonstrates that innovation and growth aren't confined to the coasts," Paulson noted. "We've built a national financial media brand from South Dakota by focusing on what actually matters: understanding our customers, mastering digital marketing channels, and building a sustainable business."

The company's core business is on pace to reach $45 million in revenue this year, driven by explosive growth across multiple channels. MarketBeat's flagship email newsletter is projected to surpass 6 million subscribers by year's end, with the company's YouTube channel having more than 260,000 subscribers and its SMS audience reaching 360,000 subscribers.

MarketBeat's decade-long streak reflects more than just financial growth—it showcases the company's ability to adapt and thrive through constant digital transformation.

"Ten years on the Inc. 5000 proves that in digital marketing, the only constant is change," Paulson explained. "We've thrived because we treat every channel, every algorithm update, and every new platform as an opportunity to get better. Consistency isn't about doing the same thing—it's about consistently evolving, consistently testing, and consistently outmaneuvering the competition."

The recognition comes as MarketBeat continues expanding its suite of financial research tools and educational content, serving both individual investors and financial professionals with real-time market data, analysis, and portfolio management resources.

