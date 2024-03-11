MarketBeat Releases New Tools to Enhance Investment Strategies: 13F Filings and Congressional Trading Data

MarketBeat's innovative platform now includes detailed analyses of the latest filings and holdings of the top SEC 13F filers and congressional trading data. Post this

Congressional Trading with Precision

In addition to institutional insights, MarketBeat has rolled out a comprehensive tool tracking congressional trading activities. This feature is critical for investors aiming to discern the intricate relationship between finance and politics. With MarketBeat's congressional trading data, users can explore the stocks bought and sold by members of the U.S. Congress, offering a glimpse into potential market influencers and revealing significant questions about transparency and conflict of interest.

MarketBeat's free and premium tools allow users to filter data by various criteria, including time period, state, trade size, sector, and more, tailoring the information to their specific investment needs. For investors interested in top congressional buying or selling stocks, this tracker provides the data to make more informed decisions, connecting political actions with market activities.

About MarketBeat

MarketBeat's mission is to empower individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial information and objective market research. With a flagship newsletter, MarketBeat Daily Ratings, reaching over 4.5 million investors, and a network of financial news websites attracting more than 25 million pageviews monthly, MarketBeat is a trusted source for investment research and insights. The company also offers MarketBeat All Access, a suite of web-based investment research software, and a mobile stock research app on iOS and Android, furthering its commitment to innovative and accessible investor education.

For more information on MarketBeat and its new investment tools, visit marketbeat.com.

Media Contact

Laycee Kluin, MarketBeat, 1 8449786257, [email protected], www.marketbeat.com

SOURCE MarketBeat