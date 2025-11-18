MarketEngine Launches Agentic AI SEO Platform for Mid-Market Companies - 10× Faster Traffic, 75% Lower Cost

MarketEngine's Agentic AI SEO Platform redefines how brands grow in the 0-click search era. It turns SEO into an intelligent growth engine, turning months of work into hours to deliver AI citations and traffic up to 10x faster. MarketEngine is the reinvention of how brands compete in the AI age. Post this

MarketEngine is here to change that.

MarketEngine helps small and mid-sized companies in driving organic traffic 10x faster and at up to 75% lower cost by delivering key capabilities such as:

Strategy & Messaging: MarketEngine crafts unique, differentiated messaging for mid-market companies in days, saving tens of thousands compared to fractional CMOs. Using Keyword & Competitive Research, it defines long-term keywords, content strategy, topic clusters, and pillar/subtopics to focus efforts on traffic and conversion.

Agentic AI SEO Marketing Platform: MarketEngine's AI Agents handle SEO, blogging, keyword research, backlinks, and AI citations in a coordinated system. The platform streamlines workflows, searches target keywords, creating content clusters, generating backlinks, and distributing derivative content, eliminating the need for multiple agencies.

SEO Agent: Automates creation of SEO page clusters and high-quality content mapped to long-tail keywords. Builds authoritative topic clusters that improve domain ranking, answer audience questions, provide actionable insights, and optimize on-page SEO for AI citations and search visibility.

Blogging Agent: Produces story-driven, humanized blogs and case studies that engage readers and inspire action. Works with AI SEO Agent to ensure on-page SEO, create authoritative content clusters, and optimize for AI citations with schema markups, FAQs, snippets, and tables.

Keyword & Competitive Research Agent: Identifies high-intent, low-competition long-tail keywords and analyzes competitors' top content. Feeds insights to AI SEO and Blogging Agents to ensure content targets the right keywords and ranks effectively in search.

Backlink Agent: Simplifies digital PR by researching reporter queries, drafting responses, and sending approved content to publications. Helps companies gain high-quality backlinks quickly and cost-effectively.

AI Citation Agents: Research posts on Reddit, LinkedIn, and create content responses and derivative posts. Expands brand visibility, increases mentions, and drives AI citations across multiple platforms.

Key Benefits of MarketEngine for Small and mid-sized companies:

Drive traffic and qualified leads 10x faster by rapidly creating high-quality content that is optimized for SEO & AI Citations.

Drive demand at 75% lower cost than conventional agencies by leveraging proprietary Agentic AI Platform that not just helps you drive demand in weeks but at 75% lower costs than conventional agency model

Increase conversion with engaging content that drives leads and AI Citations by creating "on-message", humanized, story-based, engaging content that inspires action to drive conversion and earn AI Citations.

Increase Google traffic by enabling higher topical authority by creating content clusters with high quality, structured content that includes the on-page SEO automatically incorporated.

Increase LLM traffic by enabling brand mentions & AI Citations by creating LLM-friendly content and creating derivative content for Reddit, LinkedIn and other Social site to increase brand mentions and AI visibility.

The MarketEngine platform is built with the know-how and best practices learned by serving dozens of small and mid-sized businesses who have benefited from it.

Professor Mohanbir Sawhney, McCormick Foundation Professor of Technology and Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"MarketEngine's Agentic AI SEO Platform redefines how brands grow in the era of 0-click and AI-driven search. By combining autonomous AI agents with marketing strategy, it turns SEO into an intelligent growth engine, compressing months of work into hours to deliver visibility, AI citations, and traffic up to 10x faster than traditional methods. This isn't an evolution of SEO; it's a reinvention of how brands compete in the AI age."

Ido Sarig, Managing Director Alchemist Accelerator & Former CMO and Marketing Executive at Leading Global Tech Companies.

"As someone who's led marketing at both global enterprises and fast-growing startups, I can say MarketEngine's Agentic AI SEO Platform is a game-changer for mid-sized businesses.

It's comprehensive, intelligent, and built for teams still managing SEO manually or through multiple agencies. MarketEngine turns months of work into hours and days, delivering on-message, storytelling content that drives real results.

For any company struggling to see returns from traditional SEO or agency spend, this is a godsend - saving tens of thousands of dollars while delivering the speed, precision, and scalability once reserved for big brands.

It truly levels the playing field in the AI-driven search era."

Ajay Nyamati, CEO, Kitsa

"Partnering with MarketEngine has been nothing short of transformational. Their AI-powered approach to growth has delivered a 10x increase in organic, email, and direct traffic within just a few months. From strategy and messaging to content creation and automation, they move at a speed and precision that traditional agencies simply can't match. At roughly one-fifth the cost, MarketEngine represents a nimble approach for startups and mid-sized companies can scale smarter and faster in the digital world"

Narendra Patil, Founder & CEO, StartupWind

"With the launch of the MarketEngine Agentic AI SEO Platform, we're redefining how mid-market companies compete in search. By combining AI Agents with human expertise, we've built a system that turns months of SEO work into days, delivers traffic and leads 10× faster, and dramatically reduces marketing costs. This platform isn't just about keeping up with AI-driven search, it's about giving growing companies the tools to dominate it."

About MarketEngine

MarketEngine is the first Integrated AI SEO Platform powered by AI Agents, purpose-built for mid-market companies. By combining proprietary datasets, fine-tuned AI models, deep industry experience, and human oversight, MarketEngine produces high-quality, on-message, story-driven content that wins in both traditional and AI-driven search. With expertise across tech, healthcare, manufacturing, and service verticals, MarketEngine drives demand 10× faster at 75% lower cost than legacy agency approaches.

MarketEngine is the industry-leading Agentic AI SEO Platform and Tech-enabled services offered by StartupWind, Inc.

Please visit www.marketengine.ai for more information.

MarketEngine will showcase its AI Agents at a Live Webinar at 10:00 AM PST, Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

