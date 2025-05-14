MARKETERS, MEET ELI: The Emotional Logic Interface That Predicts What Audiences Will Do Before They Do It

"We built Eli to fix what's broken in marketing. Clients walk out of the room with precise recommendations they can implement immediately to create instant impact. Post this

"Most marketers still make decisions based on demographics and transactions, but those only drive 7% of buying behavior. Eli was built to decode the emotional, practical and situational needs that account for 13 out of every 14 buying decisions," said Ian Baer, Founder & CEO, Sooth. "Brands are drowning in data, dashboards and AI hype. Eli delivers clarity, fast."

While most tools analyze the past or present, Eli is a system built to predict what's next. Its core capabilities are:

Emotional Blueprinting: Predicts the triggers behind 90% of human decisions—eliminating off-target messaging and misfires before they happen.

Creative & Message Evaluation: Instantly scores any creative or message against audience-specific emotional, practical and situational drivers.

Behavioral Audience Analysis & Targeting: Replaces personas with predictive models of real human behavior—uncovering hidden opportunities and competitive threats.

Predictive Media & Channel Strategy: Projects relative ROI across 25 media channels—cutting waste and directing investment to where it will convert most effectively.

Baer spent 30 years solving complex business and consumer problems across finance, automotive, healthcare, tech and entertainment. Award-winning campaigns for brands like Verizon, Chase, Pfizer, Samsung, Audi and Hilton became the foundation for Eli's design.

"Clients walk out of the room with precise recommendations they can implement immediately to create instant impact."

To learn more—or to request access—visit eliwashere.ai.

About Sooth:

Sooth is a predictive intelligence company that uses neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and AI to anticipate consumer decisions with extraordinary precision. Our patent-pending Sooth Method™ uncovers the emotional and cognitive triggers that drive behavior—enabling brands and agencies to connect more deeply, act more confidently, and perform 5x to 12x better than traditional marketing strategy. Learn more at soothbetold.com.

