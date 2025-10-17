Marketing Agency Mojenta Celebrates 15 Years in Business

"Celebrating 15 years is both humbling and inspiring. Mojenta has changed in incredible ways over the years, but our values remain the same: working in harmony, showing grit, and driving results." - Angela Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Mojenta. Post this

"Celebrating 15 years is both humbling and inspiring. Mojenta has changed in incredible ways over the years, but our values remain the same: working in harmony, showing grit, and driving results," said Angela Leavitt, founder and CEO of Mojenta. "I see a bright future for our customers and team members, and I'm excited to see where the next chapter takes us."

Mojenta's data-driven approach has helped clients transform marketing into measurable business growth.TailWind Voice & Data achieved over $13 million in closed/won deals after Mojenta built a website and marketing engine tailored to its sales goals, while Fatbeam Fiber relied on Mojenta's website redesign and lead generation support to capture 737 new leads in 2024 alone.

"We're seeing exciting shifts in marketing, and Mojenta is well-positioned to help our clients take advantage of them, " said Dan Rooney, COO of Mojenta. "Our team stays on the cutting-edge of new tech so that we can continue building stronger, smarter campaigns that really move the needle."

Looking ahead, Mojenta continues to innovate with strategies that combine creativity, analytics, and a deep understanding of telecom, IT, and cloud industries. The agency remains dedicated to client success, helping technology brands embrace new trends and translate them into lasting wins.

Mojenta is a B2B marketing agency built exclusively for telecom, IT, and cloud companies. Since 2010, Mojenta has helped more than 400 technology businesses accelerate growth through tailored strategies, HubSpot expertise, and industry-specific insights. Mojenta's team combines innovation and data to deliver marketing programs that align with business goals and produce measurable results. Learn more at www.mojenta.com.

