Marketing Agency Red Door Interactive Promotes C-Suite Executive in Support of Continued Growth

"Stephanie's dedication, know-how and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on every facet of our business," said Reid Carr, chief executive officer and executive creative director at Red Door Interactive. "She's the ideal leader to drive our continued success." Post this

In this new role, Ranson will enhance the agency's productization strategies while helping strengthen long-standing relationships with its clients across multiple regions, including Shea Homes, Titleist, Northern Arizona University, Intuit and Children's Hospital of Orange County, among others. She is a skilled marketing professional with over 20 years of expertise in brand strategy, advertising and digital marketing. Ranson will continue to oversee Red Door Interactive's Client Services Team to deliver superior results for its clients and their businesses.

"I am thrilled to have developed my career in such an inclusive and innovative environment," said Stephanie Ranson, chief client officer at Red Door Interactive. "I'm so proud of the progress we've made as an agency during my 14-year tenure. We are constantly evolving, which is one of our core values, and I feel privileged to work alongside a highly intelligent and inspirational team who genuinely cares about the work they do. I'm grateful to be part of a true community where we're celebrated for our strengths, perspectives and positive impact on our clients and their businesses."

Red Door Interactive's growing C-suite team is strengthening business strategies, fostering client growth, expanding industry partnerships and advancing opportunities for its people. To learn more about Red Door Interactive, please visit www.reddoor.biz.

About Red Door Interactive

Red Door Interactive is a full-funnel marketing agency delivering end-to-end solutions to help enterprise brands breakthrough creatively and grow market share. By fusing brand with performance marketing, Red Door deploys data-driven, multi-channel strategies that drive meaningful results and build steadfast relationships with brands and their customers. Red Door's client roster encompasses enterprise brands across a wide range of verticals including lifestyle, higher education, healthcare, real estate and more. Notable clients include Stone Brewing, Titleist, Bosch, Intuit, Sun Bum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University and Shea Homes, among others. Recognized by Ad Age and San Diego Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work and Inc. Magazine for Fastest Growing Companies, Red Door touts a national agency headquartered in San Diego and a global network of nearly 100 employees. To learn more, visit www.reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.

