Marketing and Business Development Leader Chad Niccum Joins Mytra Consulting

ANDERSON, Ind., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is pleased to announce that Chad Niccum, a seasoned marketing, sales, and business development leader with over 25 years of experience in telecommunications and communications strategy, has joined the firm as Consultant – Marketing and Business Development.

Niccum brings a unique blend of strategic marketing and hands-on community engagement experience to Mytra's growing team of consultants serving the telecommunications and utilities industries. He previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at New Lisbon Broadband and Communications (NLBC), where he helped drive growth and brand recognition for one of Indiana's leading rural broadband providers. Under his leadership, NLBC strengthened its market presence and customer retention in competitive fiber and wireless markets.

In addition to his telecom background, Niccum has operated Scoreboard Studios LLC since 1999, combining creative communications and live event production with strategic storytelling. He has announced thousands of sporting events nationwide and was recognized as the National High School Public Address Announcer of the Year by the National Association of Sport Public Address Announcers (NASPAA). In 2025, he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions as a community leader and broadcaster.

"Chad's strength is in turning technical services into stories that resonate with customers and communities," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer at Mytra Consulting. "He understands how to bridge the gap between marketing vision and operational execution in rural markets where trust and relationships matter most."

Sam Sluis, Chief Executive Officer at Mytra Consulting, added, "Chad has an exceptional ability to combine creative messaging with business development discipline. His work with rural broadband providers and community organizations perfectly aligns with Mytra's mission to help clients grow through strategic and sustainable engagement."

Niccum shared his enthusiasm about joining Mytra: "Mytra Consulting has built a reputation for blending real-world experience with strategic insight. I'm excited to help clients tell their story better—whether that means expanding brand visibility, increasing market share, or strengthening community connections."

