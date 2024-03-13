Marketing by Numbers Joins Forces with CPAmerica to Transform Accounting Marketing

"We are excited about this new partnership with Marketing by Numbers because they have a unique focus on the accounting profession and provide a technology solution that helps firms convey their value more effectively," said Horvath. Post this

"We are excited to be selected as a CPAmerica Preferred Provider," said Jamie Miller, partner at Marketing by Numbers. "Keeping clients up to date on the latest policy changes and other important information continues to be a priority for top accounting firms. We are committed to providing CPAmerica members with high-quality content combined with the latest technology and strategy to better serve clients, create efficiencies in their processes, and generate new conversations that lead to firm growth."

Marketing by Numbers joins over 65 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is committed to assisting member firms in bridging their writing, marketing and client communication gaps.

CPAmerica's President and CEO, Grace Horvath, stated that they are committed to assisting member firms in using AI to achieve their long-term objectives. "We are excited about this new partnership with Marketing by Numbers because they have a unique focus on the accounting profession and provide a technology solution that helps firms convey their value more effectively."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About Marketing by Numbers:

Marketing by Numbers is the only AI-powered marketing platform designed specifically for accounting firms. The platform helps firms leverage thought leadership to showcase their expertise, educate clients and prospects, and generate intelligent conversions that result in new engagements. Small firms with no marketing resources can use our full-service option, whereas larger firms are able to utilize just the features they need. This results in a streamlined marketing process that helps drive firm growth.

