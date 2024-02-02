Marketing Electric Vehicles Requires an Entirely Different Communication Strategy from Consumer Consideration to Purchase

"Consumers have lots of questions about EVs, from the typical range per battery charge to how to install a charging station at their home to maintenance costs to safety. Dealers need to be better prepared to address these important issues and seize this market opportunity." Post this

"Our extensive automotive marketing data and research indicates that many consumers search for electric vehicles and then go to a dealer to learn more," said John Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Force Marketing. "However, they often end up purchasing a traditional ICE vehicle. We believe the answer to more EV sales lies in educating consumers and retailers to eliminate EV ownership uncertainty."

At the J.D. Power Auto Summit at NADA, Fitzpatrick will discuss his ideas for how dealers can better market EVs. He will be joined by other auto industry experts:

Michael Berube – Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of Energy | EERE

– Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of Energy | EERE Rebecca Lindland – Senior Director, Industry Data & Insights, Cars Commerce

– Senior Director, Industry Data & Insights, Cars Commerce Chris May – Director, Product Innovation & Intelligence, JM&A Group

– Director, Product Innovation & Intelligence, JM&A Group Mike Stanton – President, NADA

– President, NADA Moderated by Chris Sutton , Vice President, U.S. Retail Practice, J.D. Power

"Consumers have lots of questions about EVs, from the typical range per battery charge to how to install a charging station at their home to maintenance costs to safety," he said. "Dealers need to be better prepared to address these important issues and seize this market opportunity by educating their sales teams, and consumers too. Making consumers feel comfortable with practical education is an important step to gain their trust, move them to an EV purchase and retain them as service customers throughout the consumer lifecycle."

At the Force Marketing booth #1707W from February 2-4, visitors can learn about the company's marketing solutions designed to increase customer lifetime value. These include Audience IQ (AiQ), Force's full-scale customer data platform to help auto dealer groups improve their customers' experience and increase marketing effectiveness and advertising return on investment. Within AiQ are four core solutions:

ATOM (increase customer lifetime value with a fully customized lifecycle marketing solution designed to improve retention and reactivate lost customers),

DRIVE (increase awareness by connecting highly performative audiences and premium inventory through streaming media),

CONQUEST CONNECT (acquire new customers with better audience precision and align omnichannel marketing campaigns), and

RECAPTURE (turn browsers into buyers with AI-powered lead reanimation and personalized marketing automation).

"At NADA, we are excited to share with the industry our results of how we are evolving the way dealerships communicate with their customers!" Fitzpatrick said.

About Force Marketing

Founded in 2006, Force Holdings, LLC is a leading marketing technology provider to the automotive industry whose family of brands includes: Force Marketing, WeDrive Automotive and Gulf States Marketing aka GSM (acquired in Jan. 2021 from The Friedkin Group). Headquartered in Atlanta with over 100 team members strategically positioned all over the U.S., the Force family of brands focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEMs nationwide to maximize ROAS, speed to market and improved lifetime customer value metrics. More information about Force Marketing's comprehensive suite of tech-enabled products can be found at ForceMKTG.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Frommer, Full Tilt Consulting, 1 404-434-0094, [email protected]

SOURCE Full Tilt Consulting