Marketing Like We're Human Program Celebrates 6 Years of Helping Entrepreneurs Succeed in Marketing

The Marketing Like We're Human Program, an innovative and human-centered marketing coaching experience designed specifically for conscious entrepreneurs is celebrating its sixth anniversary. The milestone marks six years of empowering thoughtful entrepreneurs to grow their businesses authentically, without the pressure to "hustle," shout, or perform manipulative marketing tactics that don't align with who they are.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created by Sarah Santacroce, Conscious Business Coach & Founder of Humane Marketing, the program offers a sustainable alternative to the traditional marketing playbook. Instead of relying on manipulation, Marketing Like We're Human focuses on values-driven business development.

"Six years ago, I set out to create a different kind of marketing space— a blend between personal development and pragmatic business building," says Santacroce.

"This anniversary is a beautiful reminder that we can build thriving businesses by being fully ourselves."

Over the past six years, the Marketing Like We're Human Program has supported hundreds of entrepreneurs seeking a gentler and more conscious approach to marketing. Its curriculum blends mindset work, ethical business principles, community support, and practical tools for building visibility in a way that feels safe, grounded, and brave.

Participants of the program consistently praise its emphasis on reflection, self-trust, and relationship-based growth. Many report significant increases in clarity, confidence, and consistency as well as finding a way to market that works for them. The program's holistic structure invites participants to build marketing ecosystems that feel regenerative rather than extractive.

Looking toward the future, Santacroce plans to expand the program's global reach, and continue advocating for a more ethical, human-centric marketing industry.

"This milestone isn't just about the program—it's about a movement," Santacroce says. "More and more entrepreneurs are rejecting fear-based marketing. They're choosing honesty, kindness, and integrity. And that shift gives me so much hope for the next six years and beyond."

The Marketing Like We're Human Program is open to entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and creators seeking a calmer, more aligned approach to growing their business.

