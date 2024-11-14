Marketing Maven Founder and CEO, Lindsey Carnett, Named a Finalist for the Los Angeles Times' B2B Publishing 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Award

Carnett has gained the reputation as an expert in the field of marketing and public relations. Her areas of specialty include: Public Relations, Social Media, Reputation Management, Direct Response Marketing, U.S. product launches, SEO, Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising. Post this

After the event, the LA Times will publish the Inspirational Women Magazine, available in print and online, that will feature profiles of the nominees, recaps of the panels and photos from the event.

The list of nominees: laiw-24-nominees.pdf (brightspotcdn.com)

Afternoon Forum Session – Forum with Buffet Lunch

11:30 a.m. – Registration & Networking Luncheon

12:30 p.m. – Panel Discussions begin

4:30 p.m. – Afternoon Session ends

Dinner Session – Awards Dinner with Fireside Chat

5:30 p.m. – Registration & Cocktail Reception

6:30 p.m. – Fireside Chat & Dinner

7:45 p.m. – Awards Program

8:30 p.m. – Evening Session ends

The afternoon panel discussions will explore key topics, including breaking risk aversion in women's investing, achieving longevity and wellness, scaling businesses with innovative KPIs, building enduring brand legacies, and harnessing resilience to overcome challenges.

Speakers include Nicole Auyang, Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking City National Bank; Elise Catherine Buik, President & CEO, United Way of Greater Los Angeles; Elizabeth English, Head of School, Archer School for Girls; Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO Ariel Investments; Maria Karvela, Co-Founder, DnaNudge; Miranda Kerr, Founder & CEO of KORA Organics, Health & Wellness Entrepreneur and Supermodel, KORA Organics; Talar Malakain, CMO, Phonexa; Amber Ortiz, Senior Vice President, Private Banking City National Bank; and Lara A. H. Shortz, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner and Employment Advice, Counsel & Executive Disputes Chair, Michelman & Robinson, LLP Diamond Sponsors include K1, La Croix, and Phonexa. Platinum Sponsors include Archer, DnaNudge, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, and Michelman & Robinson, LLP. The Gold Sponsor is Banc of California.

Lindsey Carnett is the Founder, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. She is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to simplify marketing by empowering leaders to make data-driven marketing decisions.

A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America, as well as an Entrepreneur 360 Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America award recipient, Lindsey has taken her business expertise global to enlighten marketing peers and business leaders about best practices in using PR to drive engagement, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation.

Having spoken at high profile national marketing and consumer products conferences and guest lectured at universities, Carnett has gained the reputation as an expert in the field of marketing and public relations. Her areas of specialty include: Public Relations, Social Media, Reputation Management, Direct Response Marketing, U.S. product launches, SEO, Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising.

A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and member of VISTAGE, Women Presidents' Organization, Exceptional Women Alliance and W Source, Lindsey also serves as Faculty for California Lutheran University's Center for Nonprofit Leadership, a Director on the Board of the West Ventura County Business Alliance, the California Lutheran University Community Leaders Association, St. John's Healthcare Foundation Board, a committee member on the E-Commerce Council for the Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI), Advisory Board Member to University of California, Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Program, Occupational Advisory Committee for Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE), and serves as Advisory Board member for AI company Market Intent, national TV program The Real Deal and the Public Relations Student Society of America's California Lutheran University chapter.

To learn more about Lindsey and Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE Marketing Maven; Marketing Maven