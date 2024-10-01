Marketing Maven Founder, Lindsey Carnett, to Speak at Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) Conference, PDMI-West, in San Diego

Panel to Address the Life-Altering Events That Have Shifted the Direction of E-Commerce and the World in Session Titled "Volatility is the New Normal"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning marketing and public relations firm Marketing Maven announced today that its CEO and President, Lindsey Carnett, will be a featured panelist at PDMI West on October 8. The panel will address "Volatility is the New Normal."

The Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) is holding the event October 7-9 at The Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

The panel, presented by the E-Commerce Council from 2:30 to 3:30pm PT on October 8, will address the following: Since 2020, a series of life-altering events have shifted the direction of our world. From the global pandemic to economic turmoil, and from the rise of disinformation to the rapid changes in how and where consumers can be reached, performance marketers have faced near-constant upheaval, personally and professionally. Is this level of volatility the new normal for our times, and — if so — how can the e-commerce and D2C marketing world better prepare to navigate this new reality?

In addition to Carnett, the panelists will be Len Gordon, Venable LLP; Peter Russo, Insurance Marketing Solutions; Damon Wright, GRSM50. The panel will be moderated by Gregory Silvano, Buyist.

PDMI West is designed to answer, "What's next for performance and direct-to-consumer marketers?" The organization holds PDMI East and PDMI West every year to keep members current with industry trends and developments.

"This panel aims to provide answers to what marketers should d to continue to drive optimum business performance in the face of volatility which may be here to stay," said Thomas Haire, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of PDMI. "The panelists we have selected will provide a deep and varied outlook to what very well be the new business normal for ecommerce and marketing."

"I have led Marketing Maven for more than 15 years and have carefully watched developments in the industry," said Carnett. "I am happy to share my insights with colleagues who must contend with the same uncertainties."

Lindsey Carnett is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to simplify marketing by empowering leaders to make data-driven marketing decisions. Lindsey is the CEO and President of Marketing Maven, a research, digital and PR firm headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles Area and author of the recent book, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven.

A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America, as well as an Entrepreneur 360 Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America award recipient, Lindsey has taken her business expertise global to enlighten marketing peers and business leaders about best practices in using PR to drive engagement, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation.

Having spoken at high profile national marketing and consumer products conferences and guest lectured at universities, Carnett has gained the reputation as an expert in the field of marketing and public relations. Her areas of specialty include: Public Relations, Social Media, Reputation Management, Direct Response Marketing, U.S. product launches, SEO, Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising.

A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and member of VISTAGE, Women Presidents' Organization, Exceptional Women Alliance and W Source, Lindsey also serves as Faculty for California Lutheran University's Center for Nonprofit Leadership, a Director on the Board of the West Ventura County Business Alliance, the California Lutheran University Community Leaders Association, St. John's Healthcare Foundation Board, a committee member on the E-Commerce Council for the Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI), Advisory Board Member to University of California, Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Program, Occupational Advisory Committee for Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE), and serves as Advisory Board member for AI company Market Intent, national TV program The Real Deal and the Public Relations Student Society of America's California Lutheran University chapter.

To learn more about Lindsey and Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

About the PDMI

The Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI) is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing business for performance-driven and direct-to-consumer marketing professionals. Membership in the PDMI is an opportunity for marketers and suppliers alike to show vision in the industry and to connect with like-minded partners.

Member benefits fall under four key categories: networking, education, advocacy, and marketing. PDMI member benefits continue to expand as we hear from current and prospective members.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

