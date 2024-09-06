Marketing Maven Graduates from SBA 8(a) Program, Poised for Continued Growth and Success

The program has been instrumental in our growth, providing valuable experience and fostering strong partnerships. Post this

"Graduating from the SBA 8(a) program is a tremendous achievement for Marketing Maven," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "The program has been instrumental in our growth, providing valuable experience and fostering strong partnerships. As we move forward, we are eager to apply the knowledge and relationships we've built to pursue new opportunities and drive even greater success for the company."

In addition to its graduation from the 8(a) program, Marketing Maven holds several prestigious certifications that further solidify its position as a leading agency, including:

Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) – Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certified

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certified

SAM.gov – Native American Business Enterprise (NABE)

SAM.gov – Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB)

SAM.gov – Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

SAM.gov – Small Disadvantaged Business (SBE)

SAM.gov – Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

SAM.gov – Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)

California Department of General Services (DGS) – Small Business (SBs) and Micro Businesses (MBs) Certified

LA Metro – Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Certified

The agency, which is also 100% Native American-owned, remains well-positioned to pursue new federal contracts while continuing to serve clients in industries such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and government services.

"The relationships and opportunities we've developed during our time in the program have laid a solid foundation for our next phase of growth," added Carnett. "We are excited to continue delivering innovative, results-driven marketing solutions for both federal and commercial clients."

Marketing Maven remains committed to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge strategies in social media, influencer partnerships, digital advertising, and more. As a graduate of the SBA 8(a) program, and with continued WOSB status, the agency looks forward to forming new partnerships with both federal and commercial clients.

Marketing Maven's services are defined by its extensive expertise, reflected in its primary and secondary NAICS codes, which include:

541820 – Public Relations Agencies (Primary)

512110 – Motion Picture and Video Production

519130 – Internet Publishing and Broadcasting and Web Search Portals

519190 – All Other Information Services

541430 – Graphic Design Services

541611 – Administrative Management and General Management Consulting

541613 – Marketing Consulting Services

541690 – Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services

541810 – Advertising Agencies

541830 – Media Buying Agencies

541840 – Media Representatives

541890 – Other Services Related to Advertising

541910 – Marketing Research and Public Opinion Polling

541990 – All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

611710 – Educational Support Services

For more information about Marketing Maven and its services, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com/government.

About Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. (Marketing Maven):

Founded in 2009, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in integrated marketing strategies, including marketing research, public relations, digital marketing, and advertising. Known for its data-driven approach, Marketing Maven delivers measurable results that drive business growth. The agency is SBA-certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and has been recognized for its innovative solutions across diverse industries and its commitment to client success.

Media Contact

Shayne Wells, Marketing Maven, 3109557061, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE Marketing Maven