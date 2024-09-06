Marketing Maven Graduates from SBA 8(a) Program, Poised for Continued Growth and Success

100% Native American Indian Owned Marketing and Advertising Agency Graduates from Prestigious Federal Program After Years of Empowering Small Business Growth
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing Maven, a nationally recognized full-service marketing and communications agency, is proud to announce its successful graduation from the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program. This milestone marks the culmination of a nine-year journey that empowered Marketing Maven to achieve exceptional growth, win key contracts, and expand its services across both public and private sectors.
The SBA 8(a) program is designed to help small disadvantaged businesses compete by providing access to federal contracts, business development training, and mentoring. Marketing Maven's participation resulted in major accomplishments, including securing contracts with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) (ID SBAHQ17C0025) and the National Women's Business Council (NWBC) (ID 73351019P0060). The agency continues to build on this success with a focus on new opportunities across multiple industries.
"Graduating from the SBA 8(a) program is a tremendous achievement for Marketing Maven," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "The program has been instrumental in our growth, providing valuable experience and fostering strong partnerships. As we move forward, we are eager to apply the knowledge and relationships we've built to pursue new opportunities and drive even greater success for the company."
In addition to its graduation from the 8(a) program, Marketing Maven holds several prestigious certifications that further solidify its position as a leading agency, including:
- Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) – Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certified
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Certified
- SAM.gov – Native American Business Enterprise (NABE)
- SAM.gov – Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB)
- SAM.gov – Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)
- SAM.gov – Small Disadvantaged Business (SBE)
- SAM.gov – Women Business Enterprise (WBE)
- SAM.gov – Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
- California Department of General Services (DGS) – Small Business (SBs) and Micro Businesses (MBs) Certified
- LA Metro – Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Certified
The agency, which is also 100% Native American-owned, remains well-positioned to pursue new federal contracts while continuing to serve clients in industries such as healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and government services.
"The relationships and opportunities we've developed during our time in the program have laid a solid foundation for our next phase of growth," added Carnett. "We are excited to continue delivering innovative, results-driven marketing solutions for both federal and commercial clients."
Marketing Maven remains committed to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape, offering cutting-edge strategies in social media, influencer partnerships, digital advertising, and more. As a graduate of the SBA 8(a) program, and with continued WOSB status, the agency looks forward to forming new partnerships with both federal and commercial clients.
Marketing Maven's services are defined by its extensive expertise, reflected in its primary and secondary NAICS codes, which include:
541820 – Public Relations Agencies (Primary)
512110 – Motion Picture and Video Production
519130 – Internet Publishing and Broadcasting and Web Search Portals
519190 – All Other Information Services
541430 – Graphic Design Services
541611 – Administrative Management and General Management Consulting
541613 – Marketing Consulting Services
541690 – Other Scientific and Technical Consulting Services
541810 – Advertising Agencies
541830 – Media Buying Agencies
541840 – Media Representatives
541890 – Other Services Related to Advertising
541910 – Marketing Research and Public Opinion Polling
541990 – All Other Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
611710 – Educational Support Services
For more information about Marketing Maven and its services, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com/government.
About Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. (Marketing Maven):
Founded in 2009, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in integrated marketing strategies, including marketing research, public relations, digital marketing, and advertising. Known for its data-driven approach, Marketing Maven delivers measurable results that drive business growth. The agency is SBA-certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and has been recognized for its innovative solutions across diverse industries and its commitment to client success.
Media Contact
Shayne Wells, Marketing Maven, 3109557061, [email protected], https://www.marketingmaven.com/
SOURCE Marketing Maven
Share this article