Marketing Maven Ranked Number 3 Among Top 15 Women-Owned and Women-Led Public Relations Firm by Influencer Marketing Hub

The Marketing Maven Method is the results-focused process which we fine-tuned through over a decade of successful campaigns and over $1 billion of earned revenue for our happy clients, to keep all disciplines functioning as an organic whole. Post this

Each team member of the PR agency is competent in various forms of marketing like planning, social media, event productions, and tradeshows. The agency also uses innovative analytics to measure the marketing reach of its clients and provide comparative analyses.

"We take every component of a communications campaign extremely seriously and very separately," said Founder, CEO and President Lindsey Carnett. "We have staff excelling in every marketing specialty and have originated The Marketing Maven Method, the results-focused process which we fine-tuned through over a decade of successful campaigns and over $1 billion of earned revenue for our happy clients, to keep all disciplines functioning as an organic whole."

"When it comes to reviewing agencies, particularly within the realm of digital marketing, the methodology must pivot from the technical specifications and feature sets that define software reviews to the qualitative, relationship-driven metrics that define service-oriented businesses," said Influencer Marketing Hub Founder Werner Geyser. "At Influencer Marketing Hub, we apply a systematic approach to evaluating marketing agencies, which hinges on the expertise of their teams, the effectiveness of their strategies, and the tangible results they've achieved for clients."

He added: A great marketing and branding campaign would never be feasible without the help of public relations. The goal of public relations is to connect companies, brands, and organizations to the outside world by employing a range of strategies to raise brand exposure and digital presence.

In recent years, the global PR industry has seen many women rising through the ranks and attaining prominence in this once male-dominated field. Roughly 73% of all PR managers are women, and some created their own PR agencies. This means that women-owned public relations agencies are on the rise, and for good reasons: higher profits, a happier and healthier work environment, and a more diversified workforce."

Marketing Maven, founded in 2009, incorporates market research, creative services, PR, web development, social media marketing, digital advertising, email marketing, and influencer marketing.

Clients include: EquitiFy, XYPRO Technology Corporation, The Pun Group, Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, Visit Conejo Valley, Taft Electric Company, Coalition for Family Harmony, among others.

About Marketing Maven

With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry.

CEO and President of Marketing Maven, Carnett is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to help businesses exceed their marketing and growth goals. A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America," as well as an Entrepreneur 360 "Most Entrepreneurial Companies In America" award recipient, she has taken her business expertise globally to enlighten marketing peers, clients and students about best practices in using market research to scale businesses and PR to drive credibility and sales, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.