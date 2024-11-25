Marketing Maven Wins Prestigious Netty Award for The Marketing Maven Method

Our team has put in countless hours of work and creativity into The Marketing Maven Method. This award validates their hard work and dedication, and I couldn't be prouder. Post this

Marketing Maven Founder, CEO and President Lindsey Carnett said: "We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Netty Awards. Our team has put in countless hours of work and creativity into The Marketing Maven Method. This award validates their hard work and dedication, and I couldn't be prouder."

The winning entry, The Marketing Maven Method, is a groundbreaking work in the field of marketing communications. It is a three-stage process that has helped businesses generate over $1 billion in earned revenue.

The Marketing Maven Method is made up of three unique stages:

The first stage is Insights360, powered by Sentio360, a suite of proprietary business intelligence tools fueled by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Next is Strategy360 where the insights gained in the deep-dive market research are used to create an actionable marketing roadmap.

Finally, Implementation360 is where the marketing tactics designed to help clients attain their desired outcomes are executed.

Meticulously honed over 15 years, The Marketing Maven Method leverages the agency's deep industry insights and cutting-edge business intelligence tools powered by AI and machine learning.

Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Marketing Maven's win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that the agency put into The Marketing Maven Method.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work," said Carnett.

About Marketing Maven

Marketing Maven is a nationally recognized, full-service marketing and communications agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven is an industry leader in brand management and market research, utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. The agency has received numerous accolades for its innovative, results-driven campaigns.

About The Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.

