Marketing Strategist Artem Nikitin Announces the U.S. Release of "Marketing in 10 Days," Now Available on Amazon

Artem Nikitin has spent more than a decade working with companies in highly competitive markets, focusing on practical marketing systems rather than theoretical models. He has been directly involved in launching and developing multiple brands across B2B and eCommerce sectors. One of the automotive brands he currently works with holds over 43% market share on Amazon, a result achieved through long-term strategic positioning, data-driven decision-making, and disciplined execution.

"I wrote this book for people who want to understand how marketing actually works in business, not how it is described in academic literature," says Nikitin. "Many classic marketing books are well structured and theoretically strong, but they can be difficult to apply for readers who do not work in marketing every day. For many business owners, marketing still looks like advertising or promotion, which makes it harder to see the system behind it."

Marketing in 10 Days was intentionally designed as a compact, structured guide that can be read over a short period of time — for example, during a vacation or a break from daily work. Each chapter focuses on the most important ideas, removes unnecessary complexity, and presents the material in a sequence that is easier to understand and remember. Rather than overwhelming readers with terminology, the book concentrates on clarity, logic, and practical meaning.

The book covers core areas such as marketing research, strategic thinking, budgeting, and digital marketing, explaining how these elements work together as part of a single system. According to the author, the goal is not to teach isolated tools, but to help readers develop a clear framework for making informed marketing decisions in real business situations.

"This book is not about memorizing concepts," Nikitin adds. "It is about understanding why certain strategies are chosen, how markets are evaluated, and how marketing efforts are planned and assessed."

Artem Nikitin is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA) and the Guild of Marketers. He continues to work with U.S. - based companies in automotive, logistics, and eCommerce, advising on brand development and market growth.

The U.S. presentation of Marketing in 10 Days is scheduled for early April 2026 at the Cases and Faces business conference in Miami, where the author will introduce the book to an American professional audience.

Marketing in 10 Days is currently available on Amazon.

