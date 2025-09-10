MarketNation Announces Good Deed Coffee -- Supporting Communities & Causes with Every Delicious Sip

My +Shop doesn't require recruiting volunteers. I share our +Shop link or QR code with families and we raise money all year long. Good Deed Coffee is perfect for fundraising! Post this

From Farm to Cup, with Purpose

Sourced directly from small rural third-generation family farmers in Guatemala's highlands, Good Deed Coffee is shade-grown and environmentally, socially and economically sustainable. It's roasted in the U.S. in small daily batches for exceptional freshness and flavor. The flagship medium-roast whole bean blend delivers a smooth, easy-drinking cup with notes of chocolate, caramel, and spice.

"We're doubling down on our mission to help people Shop with Purpose by introducing Good Deed Coffee in every fundraising +Shop," said Steve Dueck, Founder & CEO of MarketNation. "It's a simple, repeatable way for communities to raise funds, offering among the highest coffee sales commissions available. Buy a bag, enjoy it daily, and know you're doing a good deed with every sip."

Community Leaders See the Potential

"My +Shop doesn't require recruiting volunteers," said Angie Judy, PTA Vice President, Bryant Elementary School (Independence, Missouri). "I share our +Shop link or QR code with families and we raise money all year long. Good Deed Coffee is perfect for fundraising—we love the multipacks for offices, faculty lounges, and events. At $4 per $20 bag going directly to our PTA Unit, it's easy for our community to make a difference with every purchase. People can buy a bag of Good Deed Coffee online or at one of our local events, then snap the QR Code when they run out and want more, or find other products to support our kids month-to-month. People can also add a donation!"

Quality at the Source, Craft in the Roast

"Unlike large scale commercial farms, our beans are grown in a way that preserves the nutrient rich soil both at the time of harvest, and in the future, where quality is never sacrificed over quantity." said Edwin Martinez, third-generation Guatemalan coffee grower and owner of Finca Vista Hermosa in Huehuetenango. "We love that every Good Deed Coffee bag sold supports both ethical farming here in Guatemala as well as supporting community causes in the U.S.."

"These exceptional beans from Guatemala always produce a smooth, balanced, deeply flavorful cup," added Tonx Konecny, Good Deed Coffee's U.S. roasting expert. "Because they are shipped directly from the roastery, the freshness of the coffee is always superior to what you would find at a grocery store."

Availability

Good Deed Coffee can be purchased at ShopWithPurpose.com and is exclusively available as part of the +Shop product catalog to benefit all Schools & Nonprofits across the +Shop Network in the United States. Current offerings include 12oz, 2-pound and 5-pound single-bag and various fundraising multipacks of medium-roast whole bean coffee. Partnering with the United States Postal Service® (USPS®), most orders ship via Priority Mail® and arrive within 1–3 business days.

"USPS is happy to collaborate with +Shop as its shipping provider. The United States Postal Service has been in the business of connecting and supporting our local communities since its founding in 1775." said Jay Smith, Director of New Business Acquisitions at USPS.

About MarketNation, Inc.

+Shop by MarketNation enables people to Shop with Purpose™. Selection, price, and convenience matter—but who benefits matters most. +Shop is MarketNation's purpose‑driven distributed marketplace where shoppers support the communities and causes they care about most as part of their everyday shopping experience. Shoppers buy directly from Brands and the authorized Partners who support them. Whether it's a School, Nonprofit, Creator, Influencer, Brand, or Brand Partner, everyone benefits. See MarketNation's Founders Letter for learning the company's enduring commitment for enabling the Shop with Purpose mission to benefit Shopkeepers of every kind. People can apply for a +Shop at ShopWithPurpose.com.

Media Contact

Sara Harris, MarketNation, 1 888-363-4041, [email protected], www.marketnation.com

SOURCE MarketNation