MarketNation Introduces Shop with Purpose™; a program enabling Schools & Nonprofits to activate their untapped shopper communities

"We want to create an environment where shoppers give Schools & Nonprofits a brighter and more sustainable future that will in turn make our communities stronger and healthier." - Steve Dueck, Founder & CEO, MarketNation Inc. Post this

Steve Dueck, Founder and CEO of MarketNation, the creator of +Shops, states, "I couldn't be happier to see our vision for +Shops become a reality. Although I have a technology career, my parents were teachers, and I've been married to my wife, Darlene, who's been a public school teacher for more than 20 years. I know firsthand the importance of supporting our local Schools & Nonprofits . For this reason, I'm thrilled to announce the Shop with Purpose™ program, and further, commit MarketNation's future to serving Schools & Nonprofits in this way." See "A Letter from the Founder" at the https://plus.shop website for details.

Whether you are a School or Nonprofit, Creator or Influencer, Brand or Brand Partners, the vision behind creating +Shops is simple… Design an ecommerce platform where anyone can be a Shopkeeper and activate their untapped shopper communities to earn a commission on every transaction in their +Shop.

The vision is now a reality. We make it possible for shopper communities of every type to buy directly from the biggest Brands in the world while at the same time reward the Shopkeepers of those communities with the best commission rates possible. With +Shops, you are a part of a healthy ecosystem where everyone wins by buying direct and where no third party sellers are allowed. We like to say, it's authenticity guaranteed, authenticity delivered, and authenticity rewarded.

MarketNation's advanced technology handles all aspects of the +Shop's operation; from managing the ecommerce store, messaging, content, pricing, inventory, shipping, billing, and customer service to handling returns, tax remittance, and vendor reconciliation. The primary role for Shopkeepers is to promote and engage their shopper communities by posting their +Shop URL at websites, in social media channels, as part of weekly newsletters, and even in the community when using the QR codes available in every +Shop. In each case, the School or Nonprofit earns a commission of 5% or more on every purchase made in their +Shop.

As a Diamond Sponsor at the recent 2024 Missouri PTA Convention, MarketNation is committed to playing a strategic role in supporting the tremendous work of PTA's across the country. Judy Young, President of the Independence Council PTA comments, "We are so excited that our local PTA is one of the first PTA groups to benefit from +Shops. We were thrilled to see +Shop's official launch at our MO PTA Convention. The new funds we will receive by simply asking our families to shop in our +Shop will greatly benefit our school PTA Units in the Independence School District. It's a very easy way for the community to support our PTA mission which is to advocate for all children."

Beyond just PTA, PTSA and PTO organizations, +Shops and the Shop with Purpose™ program aims to benefit Schools & Nonprofits as well as Shopkeepers of every kind. See "Featured Shopkeepers" at the https://plus.shop website for a few +Shop examples. Click any one of them to see how easy we've made the shopping experience for shoppers going from one +Shop to the next.

Tim Smith, President of Nonprofit DNA, MarketNation's lead agency for helping nonprofit organizations implement +Shops, confirmed, "Effective fundraising initiatives are a top priority for Schools & Nonprofits, and reward programs like Box Tops for Education, Kroger, and Amazon, have proven the model. Before AmazonSmile was discontinued, that program alone raised an estimated $449 million for people's favorite charities. At Nonprofit DNA, we think of +Shops as AmazonSmile on steroids: Schools & Nonprofits now have an easy and effective new way to fund their cause and serve their communities. Shoppers not only get the benefit of buying directly from leading Brands but they also get the benefit of knowing they're supporting their local communities in a very tangible way."

Several global brands such as HP, SharkNinja, Garmin and others are fully supportive of +Shops as a new D2C channel to benefit Schools & Nonprofits. Each wants to make their world-class products available for purchase in Shops where Shopkeepers can earn a guaranteed 5% commission as part of MarketNation's Shop with Purpose™ programs. HP, a brand synonymous with trust, reliability, and innovation believes that companies should do more than just make a profit. They should make the world a better place. On that note, Anastasia Yee, Executive Director at HP, comments, "The Shop with Purpose™ initiative rewards School & Nonprofit communities and is exactly the kind of thing HP stands for. HP is glad to support it as a Gold Member account in MarketNation's D2C Everywhere program for Brands."

MarketNation is working with the United States Postal Service (USPS) as its shipping carrier to deliver the great products purchased in +Shops. Most orders are expected to ship within one business day and be delivered to a shopper's doorstep in 3 to 5 days, rain or shine, and with no hidden fees. Returns can be scheduled for pick up from a shopper's front porch. Jay Smith, Director New Business Acquisitions at the Postal Service, says: "USPS is happy to collaborate with +Shops as its shipping provider. The United States Postal Service has been in the business of connecting and supporting our local communities since its founding in 1775."

About MarketNation, Inc.

MarketNation is a technology company dedicated to helping Brands expand their marketplace presence. MarketNation's dropship model provides end-to-end Merchant-Of-Record and marketplace support services for Brands, offering a unified shopping experience across multiple marketplaces. MarketNation's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model ensures the best price, volume, and profitability for certified products, emphasizing authenticity and quality. MarketNation®, +Shop™, D2C+®, D2C Everywhere®, Authenticity Always®, are trademarks of MarketNation Inc.. Learn more at www.MarketNation.com.

About Nonprofit DNA

We are dedicated to helping schools, churches and nonprofit organizations reach their full potential by providing them with the necessary tools to generate revenue. Our team is composed of experts who understand the unique needs of nonprofits and have a passion for helping them succeed. We offer innovative solutions to help schools, churches and nonprofits maximize revenue and accomplish their goals more quickly and efficiently. Learn more at Nonprofit DNA.

