MarketNation Welcomes D&H Distributing to Preferred Partner Program

"Because every +Shop is directly integrated with D&H Distributing's product catalog and fulfillment processes as a preferred Distribution Partner, Shopkeepers have direct access to hundreds of world-class brands." — Leslie Davis, Vice President of Consumer Sales, D&H Distributing

Unlike traditional marketplaces, +Shop is a platform designed exclusively for Brands and their authorized Distribution Partners—Third Party resellers are not allowed. With +Shop, purchases always come directly from the Brand or its authorized Distribution Partner. MarketNation serves as the dropshipper and merchant of record on behalf of Shopkeepers, removing unnecessary retail layers and legal complexity. Instead of charging marketplace fees, MarketNation guarantees Shopkeepers at least 5% back on every purchase. +Shop gives Brands a cost-efficient direct-to-consumer channel, cutting expenses and complexity while harnessing the existing strength of their Distribution Partners. Instead of relying on heavy ad and marketing spend, Brands grow through the organic reach of Shopkeepers to their shopper communities.

Consumer Sales Here, There, and Everywhere—Made Easy!

For Shopkeepers like Schools, Nonprofits, Creators and Influencers, +Shop is the first fully hands-free retail platform: they simply choose their favorite Brands and products from the +Shop catalog and share them with their online and local communities. Shoppers support communities and causes they care about, and the Shopkeepers who run the +Shops for those communities earn periodic payouts. For Brands, consumer sales have always been a challenge. Steve Dueck, Founder and CEO of MarketNation, explains: "Having spent nearly a decade leading business development for Brands and their Distribution Partners at eBay, I saw firsthand the challenges of selling direct. When launching the +Shop Network as a Brand-controlled, distributed marketplace, where anyone can be Shopkeeper, the goal was to make it incredibly easy. I think we've accomplished that. Shopkeepers promote products provided by the Brands and their Distribution Partners, sharing them with their communities for true D2C Everywhere™, not limited to one centralized location."

A Less Expensive Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channel

+Shop helps Brands cut channel costs and avoid heavy marketing spend by leveraging Shopkeepers' organic reach. Shopkeepers curate the products they love and promote them to their communities and social audiences. Qualified Shopkeepers earn 5% or more on every sale, while Brands can join for free in partnership with existing Distribution Partners.

Leslie Davis, Vice President of Consumer Sales at D&H Distributing, adds:

"+Shops are perfect for Shopkeepers who don't want to run a retail business themselves. MarketNation's integration with D&H gives Shopkeepers direct access to hundreds of leading Brands—without them needing to manage inventory, warehouses, or logistics. Meanwhile, Brands, in collaboration with D&H, control product selection, content, and pricing. Shoppers benefit from D&H's renowned distribution services, making +Shop truly hands-free retail."

For Brands and Distribution Partners who want to learn more about how to make their products available to Shopkeepers across the +Shop Network for direct-to-consumer sales, visit:

https://we.shopwithpurpose.com/low-cost-sales-channel

About MarketNation

+Shop by MarketNation enables people to Shop with Purpose™. While selection, price, and convenience matter, who benefits matters most. +Shop is MarketNation's purpose-driven distributed marketplace where shoppers support the communities and causes they care about as part of everyday purchases. Shoppers buy directly from Brands and their authorized Partners. Whether it's a School, Nonprofit, Creator, Influencer, Brand, or Brand Partner, everyone benefits. Learn more in MarketNation's Founders Letter athttps://www.shopwithpurpose.com/.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets.

Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at https://www.dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.

