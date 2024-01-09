MarketResearch.com Chooses MEI Global to Pursue Content Licensing Activities

Industry intelligence provider aims to broaden audience through third party partnerships
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketResearch.com, the leading provider of industry intelligence for businesses, consultants, investors, and anyone seeking to understand where markets, countries, or companies are headed, today announced it has signed a deal with content licensing agency MEI Global, LLC (MEIG) to facilitate new third-party licensing partnerships. By putting key strategic distribution partnerships in place, MEIG will help ensure more researchers can access MarketResearch.com's incisive, up-to-date reports more easily.
"MarketResearch.com is known for its extensive expert analysis of global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends." says Rob Granader, CEO of MarketResearch.com. "Especially with markets and products evolving so quickly, we know that demand for research like the Freedonia Focus Reports, Freedonia Group, Packaged Facts, and Simba Information extends beyond the direct client base that we've cultivated and served for the past twenty years," Granader says. "We're pleased to partner with MEIG, whose expertise in the field of content licensing will ensure that additional distribution opportunities are selected with care and consideration, while contributing to our reach and revenue growth."
For more than twenty years, MEIG has helped its publisher clients identify, negotiate, and grow their third-party distribution partnerships. "The content licensing landscape changes constantly and quickly, but our team stays on top of challenges and trends, with a goal of finding and optimizing new distribution partnership opportunities," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president. "This allows our publisher clients to focus on what they do best: creating excellent content that answers questions, solves problems, and points the way for readers."
Adds Broekhoff, "MarketResearch.com has built a reputation as the go-to source for research on industries from construction to healthcare to virtual reality. Our team of dealmakers is looking forward to working with potential vendor partners to ensure that their clients will get the benefit of that high-quality content."
About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].
About MarketResearch.com: MarketResearch.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. Originally known for offering the largest online collection of market research reports, we now offer a full suite of research solutions to help businesses of all sizes. Our global team of award-winning research specialists provide informed and objective advice to help you find the critical insights you need, whether that is in the form of a published report or data table, an on-going research subscription, or a custom research consulting project. Press inquiries may be directed to Corinne Gangloff at [email protected].
