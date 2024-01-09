MarketResearch.com Chooses MEI Global to Pursue Content Licensing Activities

"We're pleased to partner with MEIG, whose expertise in the field of content licensing will ensure that additional distribution opportunities are selected with care and consideration, while contributing to our reach and revenue growth." --Rob Granader, CEO of MarketResearch.com Post this

For more than twenty years, MEIG has helped its publisher clients identify, negotiate, and grow their third-party distribution partnerships. "The content licensing landscape changes constantly and quickly, but our team stays on top of challenges and trends, with a goal of finding and optimizing new distribution partnership opportunities," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's president. "This allows our publisher clients to focus on what they do best: creating excellent content that answers questions, solves problems, and points the way for readers."

Adds Broekhoff, "MarketResearch.com has built a reputation as the go-to source for research on industries from construction to healthcare to virtual reality. Our team of dealmakers is looking forward to working with potential vendor partners to ensure that their clients will get the benefit of that high-quality content."

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

About MarketResearch.com: MarketResearch.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. Originally known for offering the largest online collection of market research reports, we now offer a full suite of research solutions to help businesses of all sizes. Our global team of award-winning research specialists provide informed and objective advice to help you find the critical insights you need, whether that is in the form of a published report or data table, an on-going research subscription, or a custom research consulting project. Press inquiries may be directed to Corinne Gangloff at [email protected].

Nancy Davis Kho, MEI Global, LLC, 1 510 333 4275, [email protected], www.MEIGlobalLLC.com

