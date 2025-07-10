Marketri Appoints Brady Lewis as Senior Director of AI Innovation to Advance Client-Focused Marketing AI Strategy

"I'm excited to help our clients navigate AI in a way that makes it valuable, accessible, and sustainable for their unique needs." — Brady Lewis, Senior Director of AI Innovation, Marketri. Post this

"Brady's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Marketri," said Debra Andrews, Founder and President of Marketri. "His expertise in applied AI will not only transform how we work internally but also how we help our clients harness innovation to drive smarter, faster growth. He brings the perfect blend of technical depth and strategic vision that today's marketing landscape demands."

As companies across industries work to translate AI potential into business outcomes, Lewis is focused on practical implementation, aligning technology with real business goals and empowering teams through tools and training.

"Marketri understands that AI adoption isn't just a tech upgrade, but it's a cultural shift," said Lewis. "I'm excited to help our clients navigate that change in a way that makes AI valuable, accessible and sustainable for their unique needs."

Lewis is the co-author of "AI For Newbies," an Amazon bestseller that breaks down generative AI for non-technical professionals. He holds a degree in Informatics from Indiana University and multiple Salesforce certifications.

His hire comes as more B2B companies look to fractional marketing teams that can pair strategic leadership with emerging capabilities like AI. Marketri's model embeds experienced marketers directly into client organizations delivering expertise, structure, and measurable impact without the overhead of a full in-house department.

About Marketri

Founded in 2004, Marketri is a B2B strategic marketing firm that specializes in fractional marketing leadership and consulting. The company leverages a cost-effective fractional resourcing model and modern marketing approaches to drive revenue for growth-oriented businesses seeking a world-class marketing function.

Marketri's Fractional CMOs and Fractional CGOs integrate seamlessly into client organizations, providing the leadership and execution needed to drive measurable impact. The company applies its deep industry-specific expertise to serve clients in financial services, technology, SaaS, professional services, engineering services, and manufacturing. Marketri has been recognized as a top advertising and marketing agency by Clutch in 2021 and 2022 and was named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 in 2023.

