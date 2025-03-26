Marketri Expands Fractional CMO Leadership with the Addition of Amanda Zarle

"What sets Marketri apart is our ability to deploy cohesive, experienced teams with a proven track record. Clients aren't just hiring individual talent—they're gaining a turnkey marketing department that integrates seamlessly with their business." — Amanda Zarle, Fractional CMO, Marketri Post this

Zarle brings 30 years of experience delivering data-driven marketing solutions for organizations spanning healthcare, financial services, technology, and consumer products. Her diverse background includes leadership roles in brand strategy, product marketing, research, and full-funnel execution. She has previously served as Chief Strategy Officer for a creative agency and advised Fortune 500 clients as a management consultant, equipping her to address complex marketing challenges from every angle. She has an economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I'm thrilled to join Marketri and collaborate with this exceptional team that's redefining B2B marketing," said Zarle. "What sets Marketri apart isn't just our fractional CMO expertise, but our ability to deploy cohesive, experienced marketing teams that have a proven track record of success together. Clients aren't simply hiring individual fractional talent – they're gaining access to a turnkey marketing department that can seamlessly integrate with their business. I look forward to drawing on my experiences to help our clients achieve sustainable growth."

With Zarle's addition, Marketri continues to expand its team of experienced marketing leaders, solidifying its commitment to providing businesses with the strategic leadership needed to accelerate growth in an evolving market.

For more information, visit www.marketri.com.

About Marketri

Founded in 2004, Marketri is a B2B strategic marketing firm that specializes in fractional marketing leadership and consulting. The company leverages a cost-effective fractional resourcing model and modern marketing approaches to drive revenue for growth-oriented businesses seeking a world-class marketing function.

Marketri's Fractional CMOs and Fractional CGOs integrate seamlessly into client organizations, providing the leadership and execution needed to drive measurable impact. The company applies its deep industry-specific expertise to serve clients in financial services, technology, SaaS, professional services, engineering services, and manufacturing. Marketri has been recognized as a top advertising and marketing agency by Clutch in 2021 and 2022 and was named one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 in 2023.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, Marketri, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://marketri.com/

SOURCE Marketri