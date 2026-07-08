Marketri Rebrands as Technology-Enabled B2B Growth Firm, Pursues Anthropic Partnership

"AI has become too consequential to treat as a feature of something else. Our clients need a firm that can connect marketing strategy to technology advantage in a single conversation." — Debra Andrews, Founder and CEO, Marketri. Post this

The expansion answers what clients are already asking for. Companies that once engaged Marketri for fractional marketing leadership increasingly want the same firm to help them apply AI, build visibility in AI-driven search, and modernize the functions that drive revenue. Behind that demand is a structural shift in how mid-market companies buy. Today's buyers complete most of their research, comparison, and shortlisting before they ever contact a provider, often in peer networks, private communities, and AI assistants that recommend firms on demand. That change rewards firms with established trust and visible expertise long before a buyer raises a hand, and Marketri's expanded model is built to earn that position.

The expanded model reflects four years of investment in senior AI leadership and technology-integrated execution.

"We've spent more than 20 years helping mid-market B2B companies grow through stronger marketing," said Debra Andrews, founder and CEO of Marketri. "What's changed is that AI has become too consequential to treat as a feature of something else. Our clients need a firm that can connect marketing strategy to technology advantage in a single conversation, not split it across two that never quite align."

"Marketing has changed since 2004, and we've changed with it — usually a step ahead," Andrews added. "What never changes is the firm behind the work: proactive, responsive professionals who know our clients' businesses and can be counted on to deliver."

"We already know these businesses, their buyers, and their growth goals," said Brady Lewis, senior director of AI innovation at Marketri. "That context is what makes AI implementation actually stick."

The new brand and relaunched website are live at marketri.com.

About Marketri

Founded in 2004, Marketri is a technology-enabled B2B growth firm that helps mid-market companies build marketing and business development functions that rival their largest competitors. Through B2B marketing consulting, fractional marketing teams, and AI consulting — with generative AI woven into every engagement — Marketri has spent 22 years evolving its tools while keeping one thing constant: proactive, responsive professionals who understand their clients' businesses and deliver. Learn more at marketri.com.

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Pilar Lewis, Marketri, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://marketri.com/

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SOURCE Marketri