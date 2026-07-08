Marketri Rebrands as Technology-Enabled B2B Growth Firm, Pursues Anthropic Partnership

The firm launches an AI consulting practice and reorganizes around three integrated divisions, with generative AI built into every engagement
PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketri, a B2B marketing consulting firm serving mid-market companies, today relaunched its brand and named the next phase of its growth: a new AI consulting practice, generative AI integrated firm-wide, and the pursuit of a formal partnership with Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude. Founded in 2004 as a fractional marketing practice, Marketri now positions itself as a technology-enabled growth firm organized around three integrated divisions.
Those divisions are B2B Marketing Consulting, covering positioning, go-to-market planning, and advisory on building or restructuring growth departments; Fractional Marketing Teams, which pair senior marketing talent with two decades of best practices and AI-powered automations and agents to drive top-line revenue; and AI Consulting, which helps clients adopt AI strategically, execute the use cases that move the needle, and reimagine how their people work. The unifying promise across all three: Grow Smarter. Scale Faster.
The expansion answers what clients are already asking for. Companies that once engaged Marketri for fractional marketing leadership increasingly want the same firm to help them apply AI, build visibility in AI-driven search, and modernize the functions that drive revenue. Behind that demand is a structural shift in how mid-market companies buy. Today's buyers complete most of their research, comparison, and shortlisting before they ever contact a provider, often in peer networks, private communities, and AI assistants that recommend firms on demand. That change rewards firms with established trust and visible expertise long before a buyer raises a hand, and Marketri's expanded model is built to earn that position.
The expanded model reflects four years of investment in senior AI leadership and technology-integrated execution.
"We've spent more than 20 years helping mid-market B2B companies grow through stronger marketing," said Debra Andrews, founder and CEO of Marketri. "What's changed is that AI has become too consequential to treat as a feature of something else. Our clients need a firm that can connect marketing strategy to technology advantage in a single conversation, not split it across two that never quite align."
"Marketing has changed since 2004, and we've changed with it — usually a step ahead," Andrews added. "What never changes is the firm behind the work: proactive, responsive professionals who know our clients' businesses and can be counted on to deliver."
"We already know these businesses, their buyers, and their growth goals," said Brady Lewis, senior director of AI innovation at Marketri. "That context is what makes AI implementation actually stick."
The new brand and relaunched website are live at marketri.com.
About Marketri
Founded in 2004, Marketri is a technology-enabled B2B growth firm that helps mid-market companies build marketing and business development functions that rival their largest competitors. Through B2B marketing consulting, fractional marketing teams, and AI consulting — with generative AI woven into every engagement — Marketri has spent 22 years evolving its tools while keeping one thing constant: proactive, responsive professionals who understand their clients' businesses and deliver. Learn more at marketri.com.
Media Contact
Pilar Lewis, Marketri, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://marketri.com/
SOURCE Marketri
Share this article