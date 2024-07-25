Markets Group Unveils the Inaugural ELITE 100 CIOs List

Elite CIO List Announced for the US

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Markets Group proudly announces the first round of honorees for the prestigious ELITE 100 CIOs, recognizing 100 distinguished Chief Investment Officers from Public Pension Funds, Endowments, Foundations, and Corporate Pension Funds.

These industry leaders have been selected for their outstanding contributions and innovative strategies. Honorees have shown remarkable resilience, achieved critical benchmarks, and successfully diversified portfolios. ELITE 100 CIOs list celebrates their leadership, vision, and significant impact on the investment industry.

