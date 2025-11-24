MarketSphere Announces Promotion of Jason Sauer to Executive Vice President

Jason Sauer has been named Executive Vice President at MarketSphere. He has led the evolution of the Retirement Reunification practice, uniting ERISA insight with client-first solutions. Jason will scale offerings, enhance DOL audit readiness, and navigate the intersection of ERISA assets and unclaimed property for clients.
ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketSphere is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Sauer to Executive Vice President. Since joining MarketSphere in 2023, Jason has led the evolution of our Retirement Reunification practice, pairing deep expertise in ERISA assets with practical solutions for the challenges surrounding missing participants and other plan fiduciary related issues.
"Jason's strategic leadership and client-first mindset have accelerated our innovation and growth," said Jon D'Amato, Managing Partner and CEO, "His work has strengthened our ability to help organizations address their responsibilities in executing their fiduciary duties toward their retirement plans and also offer relief to a regulated industry that is tasked with acting in the best interest of the participants and their beneficiaries."
In his expanded role, Jason will lead the continued build-out of MarketSphere's Retirement Reunification offerings, helping plans address the risks associated with missing participants and better protect themselves from Department of Labor audits. He will also continue the development of MarketSphere's service areas that assist clients in managing the many responsibilities involved in keeping participants connected with their benefit plans—all while navigating the growing overlap between ERISA assets and unclaimed property. Jason's collaborative approach and commitment to client advocacy reflect MarketSphere's core values and long-term vision.
About MarketSphere Retirement Reunification
MarketSphere Retirement Reunification Services helps retirement plan fiduciaries reunite plan participants and beneficiaries with their retirement plan accounts, while protecting the Plan from inadvertent overpayments or regulatory risks. Our services encompass various solutions such as:
- Identifying unknown decedents through our Death Audit.
- Locating and communicating with missing participants or beneficiaries.
- Verifying information through dependent and eligibility audits
- Reuniting unclaimed checks or accounts with their rightful owners.
- Mitigating risks associated with orphaned accounts and DOL audits.
