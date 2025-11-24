MarketSphere Announces Promotion of Jason Sauer to Executive Vice President

Jason Sauer has been named Executive Vice President at MarketSphere. He has led the evolution of the Retirement Reunification practice, uniting ERISA insight with client-first solutions. Jason will scale offerings, enhance DOL audit readiness, and navigate the intersection of ERISA assets and unclaimed property for clients.

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketSphere is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Sauer to Executive Vice President. Since joining MarketSphere in 2023, Jason has led the evolution of our Retirement Reunification practice, pairing deep expertise in ERISA assets with practical solutions for the challenges surrounding missing participants and other plan fiduciary related issues.