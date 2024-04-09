Markful Celebrates 30 Years with Spring Sale, Helps Real Estate Agents Prep for Peak Season

San Diego-based marketing products company offers discounts and incentives to help agents stock up on essentials before the rush
EL CAJON, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Markful, a San Diego, California-based leading provider of personalized promotional products, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a month-long Spring Sale designed to help real estate agents prepare for the busy selling season.
"Real estate professionals need to be ready to hit the ground running when the market heats up," says Josh Hamilton, President of Markful. "Our anniversary sale encourages agents to stock up on essentials now, so they can focus on clients rather than scramble for marketing materials later."
Markful's sale runs for four weeks and features a combination of ongoing discounts and weekly specials:
Week 1 (4/8 - 4/12): 30% off notepads
Week 2 (4/15 - 4/19): 30% off postcards
Week 3 (4/22 - 4/26): 30% off magnetic Football schedules
Week 4 (4/29 - 5/3): $30 off orders of $200 or more
Markful's custom shops platform streamlines the ordering process for real estate professionals, offering pre-designed templates that ensure brand compliance for major agencies.
"Custom shops are a huge time-saver," says Hamilton. "They give agents peace of mind knowing their marketing materials meet branded guideline compliance while letting them easily personalize with their contact information."
About Markful:
Markful is a 30-year leader in offering a one-stop shop for personalized promotional products and business essentials. As an approved supplier for major brands such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RE/MAX, and more, Markful's Shop helps brands save time and money while ordering high-quality, branded marketing materials that help businesses stand out from their competition.
Markful's unique Custom Shop tool has evolved to make a brand available on more products than ever before while maintaining low prices, outstanding quality, and excellent service. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a wide range of products, Markful is dedicated to helping professionals hit their mark.
Jessica Boninger
Director of Marketing
Markful
858-382-6212
[email protected]
Markful.com
SOURCE Markful
