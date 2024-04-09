Markful Celebrates 30 Years with Spring Sale, Helps Real Estate Agents Prep for Peak Season

San Diego-based marketing products company offers discounts and incentives to help agents stock up on essentials before the rush

EL CAJON, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Markful, a San Diego, California-based leading provider of personalized promotional products, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a month-long Spring Sale designed to help real estate agents prepare for the busy selling season.

"Real estate professionals need to be ready to hit the ground running when the market heats up," says Josh Hamilton, President of Markful. "Our anniversary sale encourages agents to stock up on essentials now, so they can focus on clients rather than scramble for marketing materials later."