Markful Reveals Early 2024 Q1 Sales Trends: Top Branded Products Include Calendars, Sports Schedules, Signs and Business Cards

Baseball Schedules are a high-value early-year purchase as excitement builds with the upcoming start of spring training and the baseball season. Baseball Schedules provide businesses with an inexpensive in-home or in-office marketing piece for clients and customers that's relevant from March through October. Fans value Baseball Schedules because the magnetic pieces take up little space and help keep them on top of game schedules. Many of Markful's clients personalize their schedules, by also including a business logo, phone number, website, email address, and more.

"All baseball fans wish for that 162-0 season for their favorite team in February, so they are eager to stick their team's calendar on the refrigerator at home or a cabinet in the office," said Hamilton. "The magnetic schedule is a great go-to to get quick game information, and we've seen a lot of national excitement for baseball as a whole heading into this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers record acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, even if he competes in the same division as Markful's hometown San Diego Padres," joked Hamilton.

The new year is a time when people launch their own business, and 2024 is no exception. Orders are up for the business starter essentials like business cards and customized marketing materials. For established businesses, other top products being ordered by both small business owners and corporate multi-office managers include business cards, envelopes, name badges, and signs.

Business Cards are consistently in demand, serving as fundamental tools for networking and brand recognition. Envelopes remain a cornerstone of corporate stationery, reflecting a company's attention to detail and professionalism for businesses looking to leave a lasting impression on their correspondence.

In the real estate industry, Markful sees companies and individuals devoting their budgets toward essentials that are used throughout the year. Name Badges, signs, and apparel are among the most-ordered branded products, and Markful serves the largest real estate companies in the U.S. from the corporate level down to the individual office and real estate agent.

"Branding consistency is essential for all industries but especially for real estate," said Hamilton. "We collaborate with corporate leaders to ensure branding guidelines are in place, and then we create their customized Markful Shop, which offers admins and individuals an easy click-to-order experience."

As you look ahead to 2024, Markful can help you make the most of your 2024 marketing budget.

About Markful:

Markful is a 25-year leader in offering a one-stop shop for personalized promotional products and business essentials. As an approved supplier for major brands such as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RE/MAX, and more, Markful's Shop helps brands save time and money while ordering high-quality, branded marketing materials that help businesses stand out from their competition.

Markful's unique Custom Shop tool has evolved to make a brand available on more products than ever before while maintaining low prices, outstanding quality, and excellent service. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a wide range of products, Markful is dedicated to helping professionals hit their mark.

