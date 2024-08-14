Marko Petkovic Steps Out of the Ring to Conquer the Corporate World as the New CEO of Credit Glory & Credit Sage

From the MMA cage to the boardroom, Marko Petkovic's journey from fighter to CEO shows his relentless drive and leadership prowess. Now, he's set to take Credit Glory & Credit Sage to new heights with his strategic mindset and fighter's spirit.

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credit Glory & Credit Sage are excited to announce that Marko Petkovic, a seasoned fighter both in and out of the ring, has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, with an engineering background, Marko has brought his tactical, problem-solving skills from the world of combat sports straight into the boardroom.

Marko's journey from the mat to the top office is nothing short of legendary. Starting as a Quality Assurance Specialist in 2021, he quickly proved that his fighting spirit wasn't limited to the ring. In just three years, Marko bulldozed his way through the ranks, from Quality Assurance Manager to Project Manager, Operations Manager, Senior Operations Manager, and Chief Operating Officer, before finally claiming the title of CEO in July 2024.

Reflecting on his rapid rise, Marko quipped, "Whether you're in a cage match or managing a company, the approach is the same: identify your weaknesses, turn them into strengths, and make sure everything runs like a well-oiled machine. It's about keeping your guard up, staying strategic, and always going for the win."

But it's not just his corporate knockout that's impressive—Marko is also a decorated athlete and fighter. His sports background includes:

MMA (-93kg): 3-1 Professional Record, 4-0 Amateur Record, and National Champion (twice)

Grappling (Gi/No-Gi): Member of the National Team, Triple UWW European Bronze Medalist in Serbia, Russia , and Italy , and National Champion (twice)

, and , and National Champion (twice) Kickboxing: 9-1 Record and National Champion (twice)

Wrestling: Member of the National Team and National Champion

Marko's athletic prowess, coupled with his corporate achievements, paints a picture of a leader who's not afraid to take on challenges head-on and come out victorious.

In his first pep talk as CEO, Marko laid out three knockout principles to guide the company forward:

Treat this company as if you own it: Step into the ring with confidence. When you see something that's broken or doesn't make sense, don't just dodge—take the shot. Whether you fix it yourself or tag in someone else, your proactive efforts make a significant impact.

Be proactive and send quality feedback: Just like in training, feedback is everything. You're in the best position to see what's working and what's not. By sharing your insights, we can all level up and keep the competition on the ropes.

Trust the process: Every fight has a strategy. We've got a playbook full of best practices and processes that ensure we stay on top. Trust the game plan, follow the steps, and keep moving forward.

And in classic Marko style, he wrapped it up with a favorite quote: "To the sailor who doesn't know where to go, no wind is favorable." Because whether you're steering a ship, running a company, or stepping into the ring, having a clear direction is everything.

About Credit Glory & Credit Sage:

Credit Glory & Credit Sage are leaders in the credit repair industry, dedicated to helping individuals improve their credit scores and achieve financial wellness. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centric approach, Credit Glory & Credit Sage continues to set the standard in the credit repair industry.

