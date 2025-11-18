Markt POS Partners With Meals on Wheels America To Turn Small Change Into Big Impact

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Markt POS to engage their national network of retailers in support of Meals on Wheels." — Len Walder, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Meals on Wheels America Post this

Meals on Wheels America is composed of more than 5,000 community-based providers across the country dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. But with growing demand and rising costs, many seniors are still left waiting for nutritious meals and moments of connection. Today, nearly 13 million seniors are threatened by or already experiencing hunger, and one in two seniors living alone lack the income to pay for basic needs. Additionally, one in three local providers has a waitlist with seniors waiting an average of four months for meals.

Markt POS' new offering enables independent and specialty grocers to offer their customers seamless participation in charitable giving to Meals on Wheels America directly through the Markt POS platform. Available immediately, the feature prompts consumers to round up their credit or debit card purchases on the POS terminal at the time of sale. With these donations, Markt POS will help increase contributions that strengthen efforts to ensure more seniors receive the meals and connections they need. 91% of recipients say the meals help them live more independently, and 84% say they make them feel more secure.

"The Meals on Wheels network has an incredible purpose, and we're proud to support them in their mission to ensure more aging adults receive the nourishment, support, and human connection they need to thrive," said Luke Henry, grocery vertical leader at Quilt Software and co-founder of Markt POS. "This collaboration reflects the values we share with Meals on Wheels America: care for people, respect for community, and commitment to service."

To learn more about Markt POS and the Meals on Wheels roundup donation integration, visit: https://www.marktpos.com/market-pos-solutions#Flexible-Payment-Options.

About Markt POS

Markt POS, a Quilt Software solution, is an all-in-one, cloud-based point of sale (POS) system designed by multigenerational grocers who understand the problems faced by local market owners. Trusted by more than 1,000 customers, Markt POS provides a comprehensive solution to help grocers, butchers, corner stores, and specialty markets run every aspect of their business. For more information, visit: https://www.marktpos.com/.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

