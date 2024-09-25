MARKUS SCHULZ on 'In Search of Sunrise' 20th Anniversary Edition (Black Hole Recordings), September 25th, 2024

Markus Schulz's music and performances evoke strong emotions. In mixing this installment of the 'In Search of Sunrise' series, Markus Schulz ensures that the legacy of Black Hole Recordings' heralded 'ISOS' story remains as special as ever. Post this

Lovingly crafted after a painstaking 10 months studying the history of the 'In Search of Sunrise' series and updated for 2024, the tracklist Schulz fine-tuned exhibits the music he felt should be memorialized on this special 20th edition. Included are his specially crafted In Search of Sunrise themed remixes of historically significant tracks, like, Late Night Alumni's "Empty Streets," Who.is' "We.Are," and Accadia's "Into The Dawn." Championed pieces from Schulz's DJ playlists are revisited and revived for the journey, including Rex Mundi's classic "Opera of Northern Ocean," appearing on 'In Search of Sunrise' for the first time via an exclusive interpretation from Coldharbour stalwart, Mike EFEX.

Markus Schulz's music and performances evoke strong emotions. His skill in evoking emotions is heard in the 2024 take of Daxson's "While We Wait," included on the release. Originally composed during the pandemic lockdown, the track has become a defining piece of music in Schulz's performances as a DJ.

Additional contributions on 'In Search of Sunrise 20' include from talents such as Hel:sløwed, Eelke Kleijn and BLR. Markus Schulz's own Dakota alias makes an appearance with "Stereo 11AM," a piece produced specifically for the fans at Montreal's famed Stereo Nightclub. Tracks by other luminaries including Solarstone, Johan Gielen (as Airscape), Super8 & Tab, York and ZOYA also make an appearance. With this latest release, Markus Schulz ensures that the legacy of Black Hole Recordings' 'In Search of Sunrise' series remains as special as ever.

The tracklist for Markus Schulz, 'In Search of Sunrise' (Black Hole Recordings), is as follows:

01. Chicane - Sunstroke (DC Symphonic Rehearsal Mix)

02. Late Night Alumni - Empty Streets (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise 20 Remix)

03. Giuseppe Ottaviani & Ferry Corsten - Magenta (Milkwish Remix)

04. Markus Schulz presents Dakota - Stereo 11AM

05. Eelke Kleijn - Lately

06. Siskin - Fly Away (Hel:sløwed Remix / In Search of Sunrise 20 Revision)

07. Airwave - When the Sun Comes Back (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Reconstruction)

08. Stereo Underground - The Last Dance

09. Estiva - Via Infinita (Marsh Remix)

10. Tim Besamusca - Prometheus

11. First State feat. Anita Kelsey - Falling (Dave Neven presents OCATA Remix)

12. Mees Salomé - Apart

13. Who.Is - We.Are (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix)

14. Rex Mundi - Opera of Northern Ocean (Mike EFEX presents Sun Theory Remix)

15. BLR - My Precious

16. The Quest - C Sharp (ALAT Remix)

17. Daxson - While We Wait (In Search of Sunrise 20 Revision)

18. The Thrillseekers pres. Hydra - Affinity (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Reconstruction)

19. Markus Schulz & Emma Hewitt - Safe from Harm (William Schneider Remix)

20. Accadia - Into the Dawn (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix)

