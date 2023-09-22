MARKUS SCHULZ Releases 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Album Single, "Waves Of High" with ADINA BUTAR

"Waves Of High" is the latest single from MARKUS SCHULZ's studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The song features the magnetic vocals of ADINA BUTAR.
MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mysterious. Magnetic. Magical. The live DJ performances of international trance and progressive music icon, MARKUS SCHULZ, have been characterized this way many times over the years. His current full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus,' is filled with wonderful sonic moments that spring-to-life in a live setting on the accompanying 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Tour. The newest single from the album is titled "Waves Of High," and it features MARKUS SCHULZ with vocalist ADINA BUTAR. The song is available as of Friday, September 22nd, 2023.
"Waves Of High" carries a dark, melodic, techno-influenced undercurrent. Trance-like emotions filled with mystery are evocative of SCHULZ and BUTAR's collaboration. The official music video for the song takes the dark circus theme and marries it with the most intriguing of visual effects. SCHULZ again demonstrates his expert production abilities, allowing BUTAR's vocals to rise up high into the air. A booming beat and electrifying bassline further ensure that listeners will be entranced and bouyed to dance.
Watch the official music video for MARKUS SCHULZ x ADINA BUTAR, "Waves Of High," here: https://youtu.be/tspk1APz2Jc
Get MARKUS SCHULZ x ADINA BUTAR, "Waves Of High," here: https://markusschulz.complete.me/wavesofhigh
For more information, contact EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, +1(917) 318-3758, [email protected]. Visit https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com.
SOURCE MARKUS SCHULZ
Share this article