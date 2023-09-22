MARKUS SCHULZ Releases 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Album Single, "Waves Of High" with ADINA BUTAR

"Waves Of High" is the latest single from MARKUS SCHULZ's studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' (Coldharbour Recordings). The song features the magnetic vocals of ADINA BUTAR.

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mysterious. Magnetic. Magical. The live DJ performances of international trance and progressive music icon, MARKUS SCHULZ, have been characterized this way many times over the years. His current full-length studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus,' is filled with wonderful sonic moments that spring-to-life in a live setting on the accompanying 'The Rabbit Hole Circus' Tour. The newest single from the album is titled "Waves Of High," and it features MARKUS SCHULZ with vocalist ADINA BUTAR. The song is available as of Friday, September 22nd, 2023.