Marlboro Development Team Partners with Harbor Freight for New R&D and Innovation Center in Anderson County, SC

"We're excited about our new Research and Development and Innovation facility and having it be in Anderson County," said Trey Feiler, SVP of Real Estate, Construction & Facilities for Harbor Freight. "This strategic expansion is part of our company's ongoing commitment to innovation and providing quality tools at the best value."

Harbor Freight was founded in 1977 and established its first South Carolina operations in Dillon County in 2002. This new facility in Anderson County will be online in late 2025.

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. is a South Carolina-based real estate developer focused on single-tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, speculative industrial development, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects, including industrial, retail, and commercial.

