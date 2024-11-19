Marlboro Development Team Partners with Harbor Freight for New R&D and Innovation Center in Anderson County, SC

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) is developing a state-of-the-art research, development, and innovation center for Harbor Freight in Anderson County, SC.
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marlboro Development Team, Inc.(MDT) is developing a state-of-the-art research, development, and innovation center for Harbor Freight in Anderson County, SC. Harbor Freight is America's leading tool store, offering unbeatable value to over 75 million professional and DIY customers. The retailer offers high-quality tools and equipment, including hand, power, automotive and industrial tools. MDT has a long-standing relationship with Harbor Freight and is pleased to partner with them on this new 76,171 square foot facility which will consist of office, research and development labs, and a warehouse for the design, development and testing of tools. The new development is situated on a 12.6-acre site on I-85 at 130 Frontage Road, Piedmont, SC 29673, which MDT assisted in identifying for Harbor Freight.
"We are very pleased to yet again partner with our valued client, Harbor Freight, on this exciting and innovative development," said William Fleming, President and CEO of Marlboro Development Team, Inc. "This project represents several years of work by my team, and I could not be prouder of their determination and effort in bringing this project to fruition."
"We're excited about our new Research and Development and Innovation facility and having it be in Anderson County," said Trey Feiler, SVP of Real Estate, Construction & Facilities for Harbor Freight. "This strategic expansion is part of our company's ongoing commitment to innovation and providing quality tools at the best value."
Harbor Freight was founded in 1977 and established its first South Carolina operations in Dillon County in 2002. This new facility in Anderson County will be online in late 2025.
About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.
Marlboro Development Team, Inc. is a South Carolina-based real estate developer focused on single-tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, speculative industrial development, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects, including industrial, retail, and commercial.
Matt Haynie, Marlboro Development Team, Inc., 843-454-2894, [email protected], https://marlborodevelopmentteam.com/
