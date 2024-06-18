Marlboro Development Team Partners with Heyco-Werk USA Inc. for New Manufacturing Facility in Gaston County, NC

"Marlboro Development Team and Edifice Construction have proven to be a great partner as we continue to grow to service our valued customers," said Daniel Dittmar, CEO & President of Heyco-Werk USA Inc. Post this

"Marlboro Development Team and Edifice Construction have proven to be a great partner as we continue to grow to service our valued customers," said Daniel Dittmar, CEO & President of Heyco-Werk USA Inc. "We look forward to continuing our growth at this new location for many years to come."

Founded in 1937 in Remscheid, Germany by Max and Ernst Heynen, the HEYCO Group is a leading supplier of products and engineering services in the area of metal and plastic processing technology. The company has eight sites worldwide with approximately 1,250 employees. HEYCO-Werk USA Inc. specializes in manufacturing precision molded plastic parts for the automotive industry and various industrial markets, specifically manufacturing automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide.

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, speculative industrial development, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.

