Marlboro Development Team Partners with Heyco-Werk USA Inc. for New Manufacturing Facility in Gaston County, NC

DALLAS, N.C. , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) joined Heyco-Werk USA Inc. (Heyco), a leading plastics injection molding supplier for the automotive industry, to celebrate the groundbreaking of their new manufacturing facility in Gaston County, NC. Markus Heynen, Dirk Schibisch, Daniel Dittmar, and other key leadership from Heyco were present for the ceremonies. The state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot production facility, developed by MDT and constructed by Edifice Construction, will be Heyco's second US location, enabling them to expand production to meet the increasing needs of BMW and other European car manufacturers in North America. Situated on a 10-acre site at Apple Creek Corporate Center, the new facility will include high-end injection molding production with room for expansion.
"We are especially proud to have been chosen by Heyco as their development partner for this project," said Kyle Edney, Executive Vice President of Marlboro Development Team, Inc. "We anticipate tremendous growth for this dynamic Tier 1 automotive supplier, and we look forward to supporting them both now and in the future. Heyco had great representation in Greg Krzysko and CJ Walters with Vestian, and we would like to thank our design build partner, Edifice Construction, for all their efforts."
"Marlboro Development Team and Edifice Construction have proven to be a great partner as we continue to grow to service our valued customers," said Daniel Dittmar, CEO & President of Heyco-Werk USA Inc. "We look forward to continuing our growth at this new location for many years to come."
Founded in 1937 in Remscheid, Germany by Max and Ernst Heynen, the HEYCO Group is a leading supplier of products and engineering services in the area of metal and plastic processing technology. The company has eight sites worldwide with approximately 1,250 employees. HEYCO-Werk USA Inc. specializes in manufacturing precision molded plastic parts for the automotive industry and various industrial markets, specifically manufacturing automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide.
About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.
Marlboro Development Team, Inc. is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, speculative industrial development, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 13 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.
Matt Haynie, Marlboro Development Team, 843-454-2894, [email protected], https://marlborodevelopmentteam.com/
