Marotta Blazini Dunleavy, LLC Attorneys Recognized on the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC is proud to announce that Mark P. Marotta, Esq. and Tyler D. Avon, Esq. have been selected for inclusion on the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. This distinction reflects exceptional professional achievement and significant peer recognition within New Jersey's legal community.

MAYWOOD, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established Leadership

Mark P. Marotta, Esq.

Recognized annually on the Super Lawyers list since 2021, Mr. Marotta brings more than 40 years of experience to the practice of matrimonial and family law. His career has been defined by steady leadership, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to resolving complex family matters with skill and integrity.

Mr. Marotta is a regularly appointed mediator in the Economic Mediation Program, where he assists parties in resolving issues involving equitable distribution, child support, alimony, custody, and parenting time. He holds an AV Preeminent® rating and is widely respected for his thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach.

Emerging Excellence

Tyler D. Avon, Esq.

Mr. Avon, recognized by Rising Stars for the past two years, represents clients in family law matters, estate planning, and administration. His practice is grounded in careful preparation, strategic advocacy, and a client-focused philosophy.

Known for his professionalism and direct communication style, Mr. Avon works closely with clients to navigate challenging legal issues with clarity and confidence. He is dedicated to delivering practical guidance and efficient solutions tailored to each client's objectives.

About Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Super Lawyers recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state across more than 70 practice areas, based on peer nominations, professional achievement, and independent research. Rising Stars honors attorneys who are either under the age of 40 or in practice for fewer than 10 years, representing no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in New Jersey.

Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC is a full-service divorce and family law firm based in Bergen County, New Jersey. For more information about the firm's services or to schedule a free consultation, call 201-368-7713 or visit mbdnjlaw.com.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Natalie Barone, Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC, 1 201-368-7713, [email protected], mbdnjlaw.com

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