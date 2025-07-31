Marotta Tuchman & Blazini LLC Announces New Firm Name and Welcomes Partner Anthony W. Dunleavy, Esq.

Marotta Tuchman & Blazini LLC is thrilled to announce the addition of Anthony W. Dunleavy, Esq., as a Partner and Member, effective July 25th, 2025. The firm's name is now Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC (MBD).

MAYWOOD, N.J., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthony's arrival is contemporaneous with the appointment of eight-year partner Jason C. Tuchman to the Superior Court of New Jersey on July 21st, when he took the Bench in the Passaic County Civil Division. Judge Tuchman's ascension is a proud moment for the firm, and the team is excited to watch the beginnings of what will surely blossom into an exceptional judicial career.

Judge Tuchman is the second partner from the firm to become a judge; Hon. Kevin P. Kelly, J.S.C., one of the Founding Members, was appointed to the bench in March 2024 and sits in the Civil Division in Bergen County.

Anthony touts a fifteen-year career in Matrimonial Law and is a well-known, highly respected litigator. Anthony garners respect and admiration from colleagues and judges alike for his deft litigation skills and experience in high-conflict divorce, child custody, domestic violence, alimony, support, and post-judgment matters, to name a few. Whether in or out of the courtroom, Anthony's drive and commitment to the best outcome for his clients are unparalleled.

Anthony has been honored as a Top 10 Under 40 Family Law Attorney by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys (NAFLA) from 2019 to 2021 and has been repeatedly selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. He earned his law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University. He is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, Family Law Section, and a former member of the Aldona E. Appleton Family Law American Inn of Court.

Beyond his legal work, Anthony is deeply committed to public service. He provides pro bono representation through Jersey Battered Women's Service (JBWS), a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of domestic abuse regardless of gender, orientation, or background. Anthony's volunteer work reflects a deep commitment to ensuring equal access to justice and advocating for those most in need.

Anthony's formidable achievements and character are a perfect fit with the fabric of the law firm. As MBD emerges, it stands on the shoulders of nearly 25 years of outstanding client service, more than a century of combined legal experience, and a prestigious legacy that includes the appointment of not one but two partners to serve as judges in the Superior Court of New Jersey in back-to-back years, something no other law firm in the State can claim.

Welcome, Anthony!

Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC is a law firm dedicated to the practice of Matrimonial and Family Law litigation and mediation, located in Maywood, New Jersey, and proudly serving clients throughout the surrounding areas. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 201-368-7713 or visit www.mbdnjlaw.com

Media Contact

Natalie Barone, Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC, 1 201-368-7713, [email protected]

SOURCE Marotta Blazini Dunleavy LLC