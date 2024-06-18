Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center Celebrates Accolades and Growth in Occupancy

"Each award not only highlights the property's deep commitment to excellence but also reinforces our company-wide determination to continuously elevate hospitality standards across all our properties," stated Michael George, CEO and Founder of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Post this

Complementing this top accolade, Jennifer Cano was awarded "Director of Sales & Marketing of the Year." This award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, creativity, and effectiveness in advancing their organization's sales and marketing initiatives. It also celebrates those who not only meet but surpass strategic goals through innovative approaches, making significant contributions to their organization's overall success.

"We are immensely proud of the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center for earning these awards, which showcase their unwavering dedication and exceptional service," stated Michael George, CEO and Founder of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Each award not only highlights the property's deep commitment to excellence but also reinforces our company-wide determination to continuously elevate hospitality standards across all our properties."

Remarkable Growth Since 2021

Despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hotel occupancy rates, the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center, which opened just before the pandemic, has shown remarkable growth in market share and various performance metrics. This growth is reflected in impressive figures across several sectors:

Room Bookings: Increased by 219%, primarily driven by a remarkable 341% rise in group bookings.

Banquets and Catering (B&C): Achieved substantial growth of 284%, highlighting the hotel's capability to host a wide range of events.

Venue Bookings: Saw a significant uptick of 239%, reflecting the appeal of the property's state-of-the-art facilities.

Guest Experience: Improved by 20%, underscoring the hotel's commitment to providing exceptional service and achieving a high guest satisfaction rating within the Marriott system.

"Top 100 Employer": Recognized for its commitment to employee satisfaction and creating a positive work environment.

This impressive performance is a testament to the hotel's strategic initiatives and ability to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele. The Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center continues to set new standards in the hospitality industry, attracting both local and international guests.

Growth in Conventions and Occupancy

This recognition period coincides with a significant growth phase for the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center. To further leverage its unique position as the only full-service hotel in Allen, Texas, with an integrated convention and meeting center, the property has formed a strategic partnership with the Allen Convention & Visitors Bureau. Through this collaboration, the hotel benefits from extensive planning assistance and marketing support, ensuring the success of each event hosted. This partnership not only elevates the hotel's profile but also strengthens Allen's reputation as a premier event destination.

Recently, the property hosted its largest event to date, attracting over 12,000 attendees over four days. With 81,000 square feet of adaptable event space, including the expansive Terrell Hall and the elegant Starlight Ballroom, the hotel expertly tailors its facilities to meet the diverse requirements of both large-scale conferences and exclusive gatherings.

Elevated Guest Offerings

In line with these achievements, the hotel has introduced weekly property activations that cater to both guests and the public, featuring gourmet tastings, indoor and outdoor live entertainment, and happy hour specials. Guided by General Manager Chris Browell, the property also offers exclusive, invitation-only Chef Dinners, led by Executive Chef Tommy Thompson and Director of Food & Beverage Gabriel Robles. These dining events, designed for small groups, showcase sophisticated culinary techniques and unique flavors, providing an unforgettable experience.

With impeccably styled interiors, warm Texas hospitality, and exceptional culinary offerings in a city renowned for having more than 5 million square feet of shopping, 250+ restaurants, 1,800+ acres of parkland, including 80+ miles of hike and bike trails, the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center offers an ideal backdrop for both leisure getaways and corporate gatherings.

