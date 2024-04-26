Marriott's Sheraton Suites Galleria Atlanta Unveils $12 Million Renovation

"We have elevated the guest experience to new heights, ensuring that every aspect of our property reflects the vibrant spirit of the city," said Chuck Pomerantz, Managing Partner of Highline Hospitality Partners. Post this

"With this property's unparalleled location in Atlanta combined with this incredible renovation, we have elevated the guest experience to new heights, ensuring that every aspect of our property reflects the vibrant spirit of the city," said Chuck Pomerantz, Managing Partner of Highline Hospitality Partners. "We eagerly anticipate many successful years ahead on this property. Through our transformative renovation, we are confident that we are offering an experience that redefines the standard of hospitality in the heart of Atlanta."

Conveniently located near The Battery and Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, the hotel ensures unparalleled access to exciting sporting events and entertainment, while its proximity to Cobb Galleria Centre and Cumberland Mall provides endless shopping and dining opportunities just steps away.

Boasting 5,749 square feet of flexible meeting space, the hotel offers a versatile setting for hosting successful events and gatherings. Whether visiting for work or leisure, Marriott's Sheraton Suites Galleria Atlanta offers guests the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and luxury.

"The property has undergone a complete transformation including full renovation of our all-suite guestrooms and public areas," said Michael Broadhurst, Chief Operating Officer of StepStone Hospitality. "Whether for business travel, group meetings or attending an Atlanta Braves game, travelers seeking a modern, relaxing environment will find it here."

To celebrate the completion of the renovations, the hotel is offering a special Celebration Rate promotion of 10% off rates with the corporate code LPR, subject to availability. Guests can book their stays by visiting www.marriott.com/atlgs.

For more information about Marriott's Sheraton Suites Galleria Atlanta, please visit www.marriott.com/atlgs or call 770-995-3900.

Highline Hospitality Partners

HHP pursues investments where it can significantly impact value through the implementation of an operating agenda or where its operational insights and execution capabilities give it unique market and asset-level advantages. HHP's most distinguishing attribute—we combine the judgment and value creation of an experienced strategic buyer with the execution capabilities of an experienced financial buyer. For more information, please visit www.highlinehp.com.

About StepStone Hospitality

Based in Rhode Island, StepStone Hospitality is a premier hotel management company dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for hotel owners, brand partners, guests, and employees. Grounded in core values such as integrity, excellence, and accountability, StepStone Hospitality is committed to exceeding expectations and achieving balanced results for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.stepstonehospitality.com

