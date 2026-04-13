M.A.R.S. Environmental Announces Expansion with New Location in Omaha, NE

M.A.R.S. Environmental, a leading provider of indoor air quality testing services, today announced the opening of a new office in Omaha, Nebraska. This expansion allows the company to better support its growing number of clients in the Midwest while providing a much-needed service to Omaha-area residents and businesses.

OMAHA, Neb., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M.A.R.S. Environmental, a leading provider of indoor air quality testing services, today announced the opening of a new office in Omaha, Nebraska. This expansion allows the company to better support its growing number of clients in the Midwest while providing a much-needed service to Omaha-area residents and businesses.

With more than 20 years of combined experience, M.A.R.S. Environmental owners Don and Jeanine Humphrey help property owners address indoor air quality concerns and advocate for safe living environments. The company has worked with homeowners in Colorado, California, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, and Hawaii, including assisting nearly 500 residents following Colorado's 2021 Marshall Fire and the 2025 Los Angeles-area fires. M.A.R.S. Environmental specializes in defensible testing and often assists homeowners in navigating insurance pushback on testing and remediation costs.

M.A.R.S. Environmental is an NRPP Certified Pro for radon testing and mitigation and follows EPA, IICRC, HUD, and Nebraska state guidelines for environmental testing and remediation. The company's expertise has been cited in publications including the San Francisco Chronicle, the New York Times, and Better Homes & Gardens.

"This expansion gives us the opportunity to help more families and businesses who are dealing with declining air quality from issues like wildfire contamination and increased methamphetamine activity," says Jeanine Humphrey, owner and founder of M.A.R.S. Environmental. "Our work helps people feel safer in their homes and businesses."

The new office, located at 3909 Cuming Street, Suite 201, is fully operational at this time and provides the following services:

The Omaha office will serve property owners throughout Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, and the surrounding communities.

"Poor indoor air quality often goes unnoticed," Humphrey warns. "Many contaminants, including radon, have no smell or taste, so property owners are often unaware of the risk."

Omaha-area property owners face several environmental risk factors, including:

The Omaha expansion reflects the company's commitment to protecting property owners through education and defensible testing.

For more information about M.A.R.S. Environmental or its new Omaha office, contact us here or call 402-468-8123.

Media Contact

Jeanine Humphrey, M.A.R.S. Environmental, 1 402-468-8123, [email protected]

SOURCE M.A.R.S. Environmental