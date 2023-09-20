Mars Petcare Mexico Enters Exclusive Partnership with Ivy Mobility for Route-to-Market Operations

With 796 routes and 25 distribution centers, Mars Pet Nutrition replaces its legacy solution with Ivy Mobility's Cloud-based Route to Market Solution for improved visibility into field activities.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mars Petcare, a part of Mars, Incorporated with a portfolio of 50 brands across 130 countries serving the health and nutrition of pets worldwide, joined forces with Ivy Mobility, an intelligent Route-to-Market solution to replace their legacy solution for DTS (direct-to-store) for real-time visibility into field activities, improved sales force productivity and next-generation user experience. With 796 routes and 25 distribution centers in Mexico, the implementation of Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Cloud Distribution Management (DMS) solutions from Ivy Mobility started in March 2023 for Mars Petcare. With Ivy Mobility's unified platform and outcome-driven approach, the company saw immediate productivity gains and cost benefits within a few weeks of the pilot phase.

"Moving away from our existing Route-to-Market solution was a massive exercise. However, as an organization, we realized that we needed a solution that helps leverage the goldmine of data solely about pet care and nutrition. The teams at Ivy Mobility have shown immense grit, dedication, and collaboration over the last few months. I am excited to see the transformation of our distribution operations into the ultimate direct-to-store experience," Francisco Fernandez, General Manager Mexico, Mars Petcare.

"Ivy Mobility, our strategic partner, is critical for our Direct2Store business. With its digital platform, Ivy Mobility enabled us to deliver new business models and distribution channels and paved digital pathways for our customers' experiences while making it easier than ever to do business with us. Their invaluable contributions and consistent quality have transformed the way we connect and engage with our customers, driving our success forward," said Praveen Moturu, Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect for Mars Digital Transformation (DT).

"At Ivy, we have been customer-obsessed since the inception, and Mars Petcare Mexico has been truly special in our journey. Their maniacal focus on the well-being of pets is commendable, and we are excited to partner with them to streamline their distribution operations and informed decision-making," said Rajiv Prabhakar, Founder & CEO of Ivy Mobility.

Ivy Mobility Direct Store Delivery and Cloud Distribution Management are currently being used by sellers, supervisors, and delivery reps from Mars Petcare, and the company plans to extend them to other RTM users. In addition to Direct Store Delivery and DMS solutions, Ivy Mobility has a Retail Execution Solution, SKU Recommender Engine, Image Recognition, Marketplace, and Trade Promotions platform.

Ivy Mobility is a global leader in cloud-based software for the consumer goods industry. Since 2012, the company's outcome-driven, highly scalable, configurable, and intelligent route-to-market solution has been helping thousands of manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and merchandising agencies grow faster. The company has its head offices in Singapore and operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. Our almost 100,000 Associates across 130 countries are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of more than 2,500 pet hospitals and diagnostic services.

