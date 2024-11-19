Marseille launches mClassic RGB Collection campaign to preserve gaming's magic on the big screen, with guaranteed shipping

Intelligent processors powered with dedicated algorithms to retrofit the original color, composition, and movement of video games—from retro to Nintendo Switch—seamlessly adapting them for today's high-resolution displays.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Marseille, a leader in video enhancement technology, is proud to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign for the mClassic RGB Collection, a groundbreaking series of intelligent video processors designed to preserve and enhance video games across all generations. Launching on Indiegogo at 9:00 a.m. PST on November 19, with an MSRP of $99.99, Marseille will offer a limited number of 35% off discounts and a launch day surprise for day one backers. The collection allows players to share the magic of video games like it's never been done before on the big screen and experience them as their creators originally intended, bridging the gap between nostalgia and cutting-edge technology.

The mClassic RGB Collection represents a significant evolution in Marseille's mission to bring high-quality video enhancement to gamers everywhere. Designed to meet the diverse needs of players, the collection includes three distinct products, each tailored to specific gaming preferences. The mClassic Original retrofits any game for the big screen, delivering exceptional performance across multiple generations of gaming consoles while maintaining compatibility with both modern and classic titles. The mClassic Retro offers specialized Vintage Processing technology, recreating the authentic look and feel of retro console games for modern displays. The mClassic Switch optimizes Nintendo Switch games, transforming the handheld gaming experience into vibrant, smooth visuals on larger screens.

Each product in the RGB Collection features three retrofitting modes, allowing gamers to fine-tune their visual experience effortlessly. The compact, portable HDMI attachment ensures seamless integration across different gaming systems, making the RGB Collection a versatile and user-friendly solution.

Powered by advanced algorithms, Marseille's intelligent video processors enhance every aspect of the gaming experience. From color and composition to lighting, camera angles, and movement, the RGB Collection ensures games look their best on today's high-resolution displays. In their absence, games often appear distorted or compromised when played on the big screen, but Marseille's technology delivers unparalleled fidelity while staying true to the creators' original intent.

The campaign is part of Indiegogo's Shipping Guarantee program, designed to enhance trust and reliability by ensuring that campaigners ship their products within a specific time frame. If shipping commitments aren't met, backers are eligible for a full refund. The program underscores Marseille's confidence in the mClassic RGB Collection, as the products are already in their final manufacturing stages and ready for delivery.

"We're incredibly proud to have developed technology that plays a crucial role in bringing 50 years of video gaming to modern screens, while preserving the original content for future generations to enjoy," said Amine Chabane, CEO of Marseille. "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the magic of classic gaming. The RGB Collection represents our ongoing dedication to reviving and preserving these timeless experiences."

Building on the success of the original mClassic, Marseille's RGB Collection underscores a commitment to preserving gaming history for future generations. Whether revisiting a cherished retro title or enjoying the latest Nintendo Switch release, the RGB Collection guarantees an unparalleled visual experience, making it a must-have for gamers who value authenticity and performance.

About Marseille

Marseille is a technology company committed to preserving and enhancing the visual experiences that connect generations through gaming and cinema. Known for products like the award-winning mClassic and mCable, Marseille's innovations retrofit gaming content for modern high-resolution displays, preserving creators' original intent. With over two decades of expertise, recognition from Red Herring and certified by Technicolor, Marseille continues to lead the industry in video technology enhancement. Building on this legacy, the recently introduced RGB Collection redefines gaming for modern screens, and Marseille is already developing its next breakthrough product to do the same for cinema.

Media Contact

Jess Verheyden, Marseille Inc, 1 6047659649, [email protected]

SOURCE Marseille Inc