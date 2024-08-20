Marsh | Rickard | Bryan lawyers recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®

The firm says it is very proud that their attorneys have been recognized by such a prestigious organization this year and for the last several years. Post this

For over 40 years, The Best Lawyers in America® has enjoyed unmatched success and esteem as the country's most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Each year, the organization names the best attorneys in each practice area. Best Lawyers prides itself on impartial recognition of the best lawyers in the country; attorneys are not permitted to pay a fee to participate in the Best Lawyers roster nor to receive awards.

How is the Lawyer of the Year chosen? Best Lawyers members confidentially evaluate their professional peers in an annual survey. The results are tallied, and the Lawyer of the Year and other Best Lawyer honors are awarded based on peer-submitted accolades and opinions.

As of its most recent publication, The Best Lawyers in America® roster includes over 66,000 attorneys in 147 practice areas, representing legal professionals from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Receiving a peer nomination as the Best Lawyer and Lawyer of the Year is a high honor. The Marsh | Rickard | Bryan legal team is comprised of dedicated, skilled litigators who take their professional reputations and service to clients seriously. Being recognized by our peers as some of the best litigators for plaintiffs is a high honor, and we wish to thank each and every one who nominated us for these honors.

The Best Lawyers in America® published the results of each year's Best Lawyer awards in multiple publications across the country, including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, and around the world, from the Australian Financial Review to the Business Day in South Africa and more.

