Marsh | Rickard | Bryan lawyers recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®

Marsh | Rickard | Bryan law firm founding partners David Marsh and Jeff Rickard, along with firm partner William "Rip" Andrews, were honored with awards from The Best Lawyers in America®.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Congratulations to David Marsh on being named "Lawyer of the Year" in the Personal Injury Litigation [Plaintiffs attorney] category of The Best Lawyers in America®! Personal injury lawyers make up a significant percentage of the Best Lawyers roster; being named the best out of so many talented litigators is a distinct and huge honor.
As Marsh | Rickard | Bryan is one of the leading law firms in the Birmingham area and in the state of Alabama as a whole, it's no surprise that other partners also won awards. We extend our congratulations to firm co-founding partner Jeff Rickard on also being included in the Tier One (the top tier) and named Best Lawyer for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiff and Product Liability Litigation [Plaintiffs]. In addition, firm partner William "Rip" Andrews was selected as a Best Lawyer with Tier One placement in the Personal Injury Litigation [Plaintiffs] category.
For over 40 years, The Best Lawyers in America® has enjoyed unmatched success and esteem as the country's most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Each year, the organization names the best attorneys in each practice area. Best Lawyers prides itself on impartial recognition of the best lawyers in the country; attorneys are not permitted to pay a fee to participate in the Best Lawyers roster nor to receive awards.
How is the Lawyer of the Year chosen? Best Lawyers members confidentially evaluate their professional peers in an annual survey. The results are tallied, and the Lawyer of the Year and other Best Lawyer honors are awarded based on peer-submitted accolades and opinions.
As of its most recent publication, The Best Lawyers in America® roster includes over 66,000 attorneys in 147 practice areas, representing legal professionals from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Receiving a peer nomination as the Best Lawyer and Lawyer of the Year is a high honor. The Marsh | Rickard | Bryan legal team is comprised of dedicated, skilled litigators who take their professional reputations and service to clients seriously. Being recognized by our peers as some of the best litigators for plaintiffs is a high honor, and we wish to thank each and every one who nominated us for these honors.
The Best Lawyers in America® published the results of each year's Best Lawyer awards in multiple publications across the country, including the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, and around the world, from the Australian Financial Review to the Business Day in South Africa and more.
